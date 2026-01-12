Santos’ boss Vojvoda issues clear message to Neymar and star signing Gabigol: ‘Don’t share anything’

Neymar has seen a major boost to his Santos squad with the arrival of Gabriel “Gabigol” Barbosa from Cruzeiro, as the club looks to push for an even stronger 2026 season in both domestic and continental competitions. With both forwards positioned as the team’s main stars, head coach Juan Pablo Vojvoda issued a clear message to Neymar and Gabigol: “Don’t share anything.”

The announcement of Neymar’s contract renewal at the end of 2025 proved to be a huge lift for both Santos and the player, who is aiming to regain peak form ahead of the 2026 World Cup. To further strengthen the squad, Gabigol (who is also Neymar’s sister Rafaella Santos’ partner) completed a loan move to the Peixe, with Vojvoda expecting the pair to form a lethal attacking partnership.

During a press conference last Sunday, Vojvoda addressed the expectations surrounding the duo: “Neymar and Gabigol know the club very well, and they know each other as well. But they’re going to want what’s best for Santos. Last year, there were people who doubted Neymar, and in difficult moments, physically diminished, he showed a commitment mindset.“

However, when asked whether the two forwards would share responsibility in attack, his response was unequivocal. “No. I want the maximum from Neymar and Gabigol. I don’t want them to share anything. I want them to add and multiply for the good of Santos. I will demand that because they are capable of it. Then it’s up to the coaching staff to find the mechanisms for them to perform at the highest level.”

Fortunately for Vojvoda, while Neymar remains sidelined, Gabigol has already made an immediate impact upon returning to the club where he began his professional career. In Santos’ Paulista Championship opener on Saturday, the striker scored one of the goals in a comeback win over Novorizontino and was named man of the match, fueling optimism for what lies ahead.

Neymar continuing a strong recovery

After his heroic performances to help keep Santos out of relegation despite playing through a meniscus injury, Neymar ultimately underwent surgery, with his recovery sidelining him for the entire month of January. Although his return is expected in February, that timeline could be accelerated, with Vojvoda encouraged by the forward’s progress in training.

Speaking about Neymar’s rehabilitation, the Argentine coach expressed optimism: “I’m happy because I see him happy. I think I mentioned it to my kids or to the staff. He was doing bicycle exercises, and I went to watch, and he was sweating a lot, doing very intense work. He’s preparing well. All of Brazil is waiting for Neymar, but I want him for Santos.“

Vojvoda concluded by taking a cautious approach regarding Neymar’s return to the pitch. “We’ll take it day by day. He’s at a good pace. When he’s ready, he’ll be the first to raise his hand and say he wants to be on the bench, that he wants to play. That’s the image of Neymar,” Vojvoda added.

