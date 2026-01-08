Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
WORLD CUP
Comments

Neymar under the spotlight following Brazil star’s bold claim: ‘We need him for the World Cup’

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Follow us on Google!
Neymar last appeared for Brazil in October 2023.
© Pedro Vilela/Getty ImagesNeymar last appeared for Brazil in October 2023.

It has been nearly two and a half years since Neymar last played an official match for Brazil, and time is becoming increasingly limited ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. In that context, a Brazilian star delivered a clear message about Neymar’s role with the national team.

During a recent press conference, Gabriel Barbosa spoke about his arrival at Santos, where he will be teammates with Neymar, and delivered a strong statement on the subject. “I want to help him get to 100%, we need him for the World Cup. And help Santos fight for titles,” the 29-year-old forward said, according to ESPN.

“Everyone knows that Neymar is my idol and friend, I was able to play with him on the national team. We were very happy,” added Gabigol. Both players share the same roots, having come through Santos’ youth system. However, they did not play together there, as Barbosa made his debut in 2013, when Neymar was already on his way to Barcelona.

They later had the opportunity to play together at the Rio de Janeiro 2016 Olympic Games, where Brazil won their first-ever gold medal. Neymar was the tournament’s standout star, while Gabigol competed for the center forward spot with Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus.

gabigol

Gabriel Barbosa played last season for Cruzeiro.

At the senior national team level, Barbosa had sporadic involvement under head coach Tite, appearing in only one major tournament, the 2021 Copa America. Neymar was also part of that squad, and Brazil finished as runners-up after losing the final to Argentina.

Advertisement
Neymar officially commits to new one-year deal with Santos: How it can help him win over Brazil boss Carlo Ancelotti in time for 2026 FIFA World Cup

see also

Neymar officially commits to new one-year deal with Santos: How it can help him win over Brazil boss Carlo Ancelotti in time for 2026 FIFA World Cup

Neymar and Gabigol face a major challenge with Santos

Beyond Neymar’s international ambitions ahead of the 2026 World Cup, he also faces the challenge of helping Santos return to a prominent position in Brazil’s Serie A and South America.

In 2025, the club struggled to produce consistent results and narrowly avoided relegation in the final rounds of the season. Now qualified for the Copa Sudamericana, they will aim for a stronger campaign and to compete for meaningful objectives.

There’s no way to promise titles, but you have to be close,” Gabigol reflected during the same press conference. He also spoke about how strong collective play will help both him and Neymar shine: Both he and I need the team much more than the team needs us. We need to have a strong team. Whatever is needed from me, with more than 200 games in a Santos shirt, I will be willing to help.”

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Neymar’s 2026 FIFA World Cup plan takes shape: Brazil veteran takes up new role at Santos following Gabigol’s arrival

Neymar’s 2026 FIFA World Cup plan takes shape: Brazil veteran takes up new role at Santos following Gabigol’s arrival

With Neymar's future secured and his focus sharpened by the looming World Cup, Santos has dared to dream again—this time by reuniting two of the most emblematic forwards of a generation.

Neymar to finally get serious help: Santos closes in on prolific striker seeking redemption after flopping in Europe

Neymar to finally get serious help: Santos closes in on prolific striker seeking redemption after flopping in Europe

With the 2026 World Cup looming large, Santos is moving decisively to surround its icon with the kind of attacking support that can turn stability into ambition.

Flamengo star striker suspended in doping fraud case

Flamengo star striker suspended in doping fraud case

Flamengo striker Gabriel "Gabigol" Barbosa has been suspended following a doping investigation in Brazil. Soccer authorities in the South American nation narrowly voted to implement the penalty in the doping fraud case. Brazil's Anti-Doping Sports Court of Justice elected to ban Gabigol from playing professionally in a 5-4 vote. The case surrounds a surprise drug […]

Finalissima 2026: Spain coach De La Fuente set to hand Barcelona star first call-up ahead of Argentina clash

Finalissima 2026: Spain coach De La Fuente set to hand Barcelona star first call-up ahead of Argentina clash

A Barcelona player is reportedly set to be called up by Spain head coach Luis De La Fuente for the 2026 Finalissima against Argentina.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo