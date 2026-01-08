Neymar under the spotlight following Brazil star’s bold claim: ‘We need him for the World Cup’

It has been nearly two and a half years since Neymar last played an official match for Brazil, and time is becoming increasingly limited ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. In that context, a Brazilian star delivered a clear message about Neymar’s role with the national team.

During a recent press conference, Gabriel Barbosa spoke about his arrival at Santos, where he will be teammates with Neymar, and delivered a strong statement on the subject. “I want to help him get to 100%, we need him for the World Cup. And help Santos fight for titles,” the 29-year-old forward said, according to ESPN.

“Everyone knows that Neymar is my idol and friend, I was able to play with him on the national team. We were very happy,” added Gabigol. Both players share the same roots, having come through Santos’ youth system. However, they did not play together there, as Barbosa made his debut in 2013, when Neymar was already on his way to Barcelona.

They later had the opportunity to play together at the Rio de Janeiro 2016 Olympic Games, where Brazil won their first-ever gold medal. Neymar was the tournament’s standout star, while Gabigol competed for the center forward spot with Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus.

Gabriel Barbosa played last season for Cruzeiro.

At the senior national team level, Barbosa had sporadic involvement under head coach Tite, appearing in only one major tournament, the 2021 Copa America. Neymar was also part of that squad, and Brazil finished as runners-up after losing the final to Argentina.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Neymar officially commits to new one-year deal with Santos: How it can help him win over Brazil boss Carlo Ancelotti in time for 2026 FIFA World Cup

Neymar and Gabigol face a major challenge with Santos

Beyond Neymar’s international ambitions ahead of the 2026 World Cup, he also faces the challenge of helping Santos return to a prominent position in Brazil’s Serie A and South America.

In 2025, the club struggled to produce consistent results and narrowly avoided relegation in the final rounds of the season. Now qualified for the Copa Sudamericana, they will aim for a stronger campaign and to compete for meaningful objectives.

“There’s no way to promise titles, but you have to be close,” Gabigol reflected during the same press conference. He also spoke about how strong collective play will help both him and Neymar shine: “Both he and I need the team much more than the team needs us. We need to have a strong team. Whatever is needed from me, with more than 200 games in a Santos shirt, I will be willing to help.”

Advertisement