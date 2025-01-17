Arsenal remain firmly in contention for the 2024-25 Premier League title, but injuries to key players Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus have posed significant challenges. To stay competitive, coach Mikel Arteta has acknowledged the need to explore transfer options during the January window.

After a hard-fought 2-1 victory against Tottenham Hotspur on Matchday 21, Arsenal sit second in the league table, trailing Liverpool by four points. However, with Saka and Jesus sidelined, the Gunners face pressing concerns in their forward line. Arteta emphasized the urgency of reinforcements in his post-match comments.

“We are going to try (to sign players this window) for sure. We are actively looking. We have lost two very important players. We have 14 players in the squad and we play every three days. We will try,” Arteta told TNT Sports.

Bukayo Saka sustained a right hamstring injury during a Premier League clash with Crystal Palace, which required surgery. Expected to be out until March 2025, Saka leaves a significant void, having registered nine goals and 13 assists in 24 appearances this season. His absence has prompted Arsenal to turn to options like Gabriel Martinelli and Raheem Sterling to cover the right flank.

The striker situation presents an even greater challenge. Gabriel Jesus suffered a season-ending anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury in his left knee during an FA Cup match against Manchester United. Arsenal’s lack of depth at the number 9 position has been exposed, with Kai Havertz serving as a temporary solution. However, Havertz’s performances, including during games against United and Spurs, highlighted his limitations in filling the role of a traditional striker.

Benjamin Sesko: A longstanding target for Arsenal

RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Sesko has been on Arsenal’s radar since the summer transfer window. The Gunners were reportedly close to triggering his €65 million release clause, but the Slovenian opted to extend his contract with the Bundesliga side, delaying Arteta’s ambitions.

Recent reports have linked Sesko to a potential loan move to Arsenal in January, but his agent, Elvis Basanovic, has shut down the speculation. “I don’t know where this story has come from but I have never talked with Arsenal about a loan move for Sesko. Sesko is not a player for loans and this was never a topic with Arsenal or any other club. If you ask me if Sesko will move in January, I can only say Sesko is a RB Leipzig player and fully focused on that,” he said to Givemesport.

Without a release clause in his new contract, a January transfer appears unlikely. Still, Sesko, who has scored 13 goals and provided three assists in 25 appearances this season, remains a priority target for Arsenal in the upcoming summer window. Until then, the Gunners must act swiftly to find an alternative forward to sustain their title aspirations.