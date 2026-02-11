Trending topics:
Why isn’t Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Al-Nassr against Arkadag in the AFC Champions League Two?

By Martina Alcheva

Cristiano Ronaldo is not part of the Al-Nassr squad for the club’s AFC Champions League Two clash against Arkadag, a decision that has sparked further intrigue and speculation ahead of the high-stakes knockout tie. The Portuguese superstar has been central to Al-Nassr’s continental ambitions since his arrival, and his absence from such a crucial fixture immediately raises questions about his status, fitness, and relationship with the club.

The encounter in Turkmenistan pits two in-form sides against each other, with both clubs boasting impressive records in the competition. Al-Nassr has been flawless in the group stage, while Arkadag has built a formidable reputation at home. Yet, despite the magnitude of the occasion, Ronaldo will be watching from afar.

The first leg of the round of 16 tie takes place at Arkadag Stadium, where the Turkmen champion has been nearly unbeatable since its foundation. Arkadag has won all of its last six matches and boasts an 83% home win rate, underlining its dominance in front of its fans.

Al-Nassr, meanwhile, arrives in Central Asia with a perfect continental record. The Riyadh club finished top of Group D with 18 points from six matches, defeating Al-Zawraa, Istiqlol Dushanbe, and FC Goa. The Saudi giant also won all of its last three away fixtures, reinforcing its status as one of the tournament’s favorites.

Despite this, the clash will be notable for the absence of several key foreign players, including Sadio Mane and Ronaldo, with only three foreign players selected for the matchday squad.

Strike set to end

Ronaldo’s recent absence from Al-Nassr matches has coincided with reports of frustration over the club’s funding structure and transfer strategy, particularly following rivals Al-Hilal’s signing of Karim Benzema. The debate over how Saudi clubs are funded has intensified, though the Saudi Pro League insisted that clubs operate independently despite shared ownership structures.

“Every club in the division operates independently, meaning any issues should be raised with their own employer rather than damaging the reputation of the league,” the league stated. Despite the off-field noise, the 41-year-old Portuguese superstar has returned to training, and reports suggest tensions have eased. However, his comeback to competitive action has been delayed.

The reason behind Ronaldo’s absence

Al-Nassr coach Jorge Jesus confirmed that the decision was purely technical and strategic, citing fixture congestion and upcoming domestic priorities. “We decided to rest Cristiano Ronaldo and the main starting players due to the heavy match schedule and the upcoming important clash against Al-Fateh,” Jesus explained. He added that this was not an unusual decision: “Resting Cristiano Ronaldo for this match is nothing new. The player often does not take part in matches played outside Saudi Arabia.”

This means that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s absence is primarily linked to squad rotation and workload management rather than any new controversy. The return leg will be played in Saudi Arabia, where CR7 is expected to feature and lead Al-Nassr’s push for a quarterfinal berth.

