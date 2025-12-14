Former Neymar and Kylian Mbappé teammate explains fallout of their relationship at PSG

Neymar and Kylian Mbappé formed one of the most explosive attacking duos in Paris Saint-Germain history, helping the club dominate French soccer for several seasons. However, their relationship eventually cooled, and years after their time together in Paris came to an end, a former PSG teammate has offered insight into how the bond between the two stars unraveled.

As part of PSG’s ambitious UEFA Champions League project, Neymar and Mbappé both arrived in Paris in the summer of 2017, Neymar via a world-record transfer from FC Barcelona and Mbappé initially on loan from AS Monaco before a massive permanent deal. One of the leaders of that squad was Thiago Silva, who witnessed firsthand the early chemistry between the two attacking stars.

In an interview with L’Équipe, Silva recalled the period leading up to their arrival and the strong connection they initially shared. “At Paris Saint-Germain, Mbappé and Neymar got along well at first, but their relationship deteriorated. Why? It was a beautiful story. I remember the Trophée des Champions match against Monaco, Kylian Mbappé’s team, in Morocco,” the defender stated, where PSG collected a 2-1 win on July 29.

The Brazilian defender then explained how Mbappé pushed for his move to Paris: “At the end of the match, Mbappé wanted to speak with me. He said, ‘Even if Neymar signs, I also want to come and be part of this team. If you could talk to the president…’ Both arrived that summer, and their relationship was incredible. They were very close, among the ones who had the most fun together on a daily basis.“

Thiago Silva, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain warming up.

Silva left PSG as a free agent in 2020 to join Chelsea, meaning he was no longer at the club when the relationship soured. “I didn’t understand why they drifted apart. I was no longer at PSG by then. I don’t know which of the two caused the split, but it saddened me. They are two great guys, and it’s disappointing that it ended like that,” he concluded.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Neymar’s future decision near: Santos president issues 10-word update on star’s renewal through to 2026 FIFA World Cup with Brazil’s Carlo Ancelotti on alert

PSG reached a new peak in the 2019–20 season, when they advanced to their first Champions League final, losing 1-0 to Bayern Munich. The following season, Lionel Messi joined the club, but PSG never fully recaptured the dominance of the early Neymar–Mbappé years. With Messi and Neymar eventually leaving Paris, tensions within the squad became more evident, and Silva’s comments now shed more light on the internal dynamic.

Silva on Neymar’s recovery ahead of the World Cup

Now 41 and playing for Brazilian side Fluminense, Thiago Silva is enjoying the final chapter of an illustrious career away from Europe and the Brazil national team spotlight. Neymar, meanwhile, remains focused on returning to the Seleção ahead of the 2026 World Cup, though persistent injury issues have complicated that path.

During the interview, Silva defended his longtime teammate and emphasized Neymar’s professionalism: “He’s judged unfairly. I assure you that he is preparing the right way, that he is determined to be at his best for the World Cup. Don’t forget that he is coming off a serious injury to his left knee. Contrary to what people think, Neymar is doing the right things.“

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite feeling physically strong in recent months, Neymar is now expected to undergo surgery on his left knee as part of his recovery process. “Before one of his recent physical setbacks, he felt in perfect shape. But that’s when injuries happen. You feel so good that you push yourself too hard, and then something gives,” the defender added.