Santiago Gimenez announces final decision between AC Milan and AS Roma with subtle message

Santiago Gimenez’s future at AC Milan had been thrown into doubt in the final days of the 2025 summer transfer window, with a possible move to AS Roma on deadline day in play. But as the European market drew to a close, the Mexican striker appeared to confirm his decision with a subtle message about where he’ll be staying.

With Massimiliano Allegri taking over as head coach, questions surfaced regarding Gimenez’s role. The Italian tactician has typically preferred a different type of striker in recent teams, such as Dusan Vlahovic at Juventus. Meanwhile, with the exits of Tammy Abraham, Noah Okafor, Luka Jovic, and Alvaro Morata, Milan had been actively searching for depth up front.

In that context, the Rossoneri turned their attention to Artem Dovbyk, who found himself relegated to the bench by Gian Piero Gasperini in favor of Evan Ferguson. A potential swap deal involving the Ukrainian and Gimenez was discussed, with terms circulating between the two clubs.

Amid the speculation, Gimenez took to social media on deadline day to signal his choice. On his X account, he posted a red heart and a black heart, the colors of Milan, hinting that his future remains at San Siro, a message that quickly drew overwhelming support from fans.

One sticking point in talks with Roma had been the club’s request for an option to buy, hoping to avoid a repeat of the Alexis Saelemaekers situation, when the Belgian returned to Milan after just a year in Rome. Later in the evening, Gimenez’s agent, Rafaela Pimenta, added fuel to the speculation by posting an Instagram story reading: “Maybe it’s because we support Gimenez x Milan.”

Milan facing limited options up front

For the 2025-26 season, Milan have already parted ways with several key players, including Theo Hernandez, Tijjani Reijnders, and Malick Thiaw, while Alex Jimenez and Samu Chukwueze left on deadline day. Reinforcements arrived across the pitch, but questions remain about the depth of their attack.

At the moment, Gimenez is Milan’s only natural striker, with Christian Pulisic providing a secondary attacking option. Rafael Leao can fill in centrally, though he is recovering from a Coppa Italia injury, while Christopher Nkunku—brought in from Chelsea—adds versatility up front. Without European competition on the calendar, Milan will now lean heavily on Gimenez to anchor their attack.