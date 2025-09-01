Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
MLS
Comments

Lionel Messi loses key Inter Miami teammate after Leagues Cup final loss

francisco quatrin

By Francisco Quatrin

The Seattle Sounders defeated Inter Miami 3-0 in the 2025 Leagues Cup Final, handing Lionel Messi one of the heaviest defeats of his club career.
© Rich Storry/Getty ImagesThe Seattle Sounders defeated Inter Miami 3-0 in the 2025 Leagues Cup Final, handing Lionel Messi one of the heaviest defeats of his club career.

The Seattle Sounders claimed the 2025 Leagues Cup title in emphatic fashion, defeating Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami 3-0 in front of a packed crowd at Lumen Field. For Javier Mascherano’s side, it was a night defined by mistakes—defensive lapses, poor finishing, and a lack of composure—that cost them the chance at what would have been Messi’s third trophy in Major League Soccer.

For Messi personally, the defeat goes down as one of the most painful nights of his club career. Rarely has the Argentine legend lost a final by such a heavy margin. Comparisons have been drawn to the 2007 Copa América final, when Argentina fell 3-0 to Brazil. But in club competition, this was Messi’s most lopsided loss in a championship match, made even harder by the fact that Inter Miami fans were present in large numbers, despite Seattle’s home-field advantage.

The fallout from the defeat was swift. Hours after the final, transfer insider Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Benja Cremaschi will leave Inter Miami for Parma in Serie A. The Italian club will pay for a loan deal with an option to buy worth up to €4.5 million.

Cremaschi, 20, is a U.S. international with Argentine roots. He is set to undergo medicals in Italy before completing the move. His departure marks the first major exit of the Mascherano era, and it comes at a difficult time for a team reeling from its heaviest defeat since Messi’s arrival.

During his time in Miami, Cremaschi made 99 official appearances, scoring 8 goals and providing 9 assists. He was part of the squad that won the 2023 Leagues Cup and the Supporters’ Shield in 2024. The option to buy is not mandatory, meaning his long-term future will depend on how he performs in Italy between now and June 30, 2026.

Advertisement
Lionel Messi sends key message to Inter Miami after Leagues Cup final defeat vs. Seattle Sounders

see also

Lionel Messi sends key message to Inter Miami after Leagues Cup final defeat vs. Seattle Sounders

What’s next for Messi and Inter Miami

While Cremaschi departs, Messi and Inter Miami must quickly turn the page. The club sits sixth in the Eastern Conference with four games in hand, trailing leaders Charlotte FC by 11 points. Nine matches remain before the MLS Playoffs, including key fixtures against Seattle, Toronto, Atlanta, and Nashville.

For Messi, the challenge now is to regroup after one of the toughest defeats of his career. With playoffs looming, the Argentine captain must refocus on guiding Inter Miami toward another shot at silverware—this time in Major League Soccer’s postseason.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Lionel Messi sends key message to Inter Miami after Leagues Cup final defeat vs. Seattle Sounders

Lionel Messi sends key message to Inter Miami after Leagues Cup final defeat vs. Seattle Sounders

After the 3-0 defeat in the Leagues Cup final against Seattle Sounders, Lionel Messi broke the silence and delivered a key message to inter Miami.

Inter Miami and Seattle Sounders players face bans after Leagues Cup final brawl

Inter Miami and Seattle Sounders players face bans after Leagues Cup final brawl

Luis Suárez was caught on broadcast spitting at a Seattle staff member, an incident that could result in a suspension of one to three matches.

Seattle Sounders thrash Inter Miami 3-0 in Leagues Cup final: Is this Lionel Messi’s toughest loss in a final?

Seattle Sounders thrash Inter Miami 3-0 in Leagues Cup final: Is this Lionel Messi’s toughest loss in a final?

After Inter Miami suffered a trashing 3-0 defeat in the Leagues Cup final against Seattle Soudners, questions rose whether this was the worst loss Lionel Messi suffered in a final.

Christian Pulisic gets deadline day boost as AC Milan sign German wonderkid after Liverpool’s Gomez snub

Christian Pulisic gets deadline day boost as AC Milan sign German wonderkid after Liverpool’s Gomez snub

After dropping Liverpool's Joe Gomez as an option, AC Milan are now boosting Christian Pulisic's squad with a German wonderkid.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo