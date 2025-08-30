Christian Pulisic could lose USMNT star teammate at AC Milan in move to Serie A rival

The European summer transfer window is nearing its end, but plenty of moves are still being made, with AC Milan among the most active clubs in both arrivals and departures. New reports now claim Christian Pulisic could soon lose a USMNT teammate, with a potential move to a Serie A rival on the horizon.

Massimiliano Allegri has already overseen several games this season as Milan’s new manager, but despite the marquee signing of Luka Modric, the Rossoneri have struggled to find their rhythm. A disappointing defeat to Cremonese in the Serie A opener has pushed Allegri to continue reshaping the squad, and those changes could directly impact one of Milan’s American stars.

According to Matteo Moretto, Atalanta are closing in on the signing of Yunus Musah from AC Milan. While financial details have not yet been disclosed, the deal is expected to be a season-long loan with a buy option included. A renewal clause could also be discussed before the agreement is finalized.

Musah has fallen out of Allegri’s plans, with the manager giving the green light for his departure. However, the move hit a snag after recent signing Ardon Jashari suffered a two-month injury in training, leaving Milan short of options in midfield and complicating Musah’s exit.

Yunus Musah of AC Milan in action during the Serie A match between Empoli and AC Milan at Stadio Carlo Castellani on February 8, 2025 in Empoli, Italy.

To cover the potential departure, Milan are reportedly considering a move for Adrien Rabiot, who has been left out of Olympique Marseille’s squad. The Frenchman could reunite with Allegri, who previously managed him at Juventus. With deadline day approaching on Sunday, Musah’s future remains uncertain as Milan continue weighing their late transfer-market options.

Musah, also snubbed by Pochettino in the USMNT

At just 22 years old, Yunus Musah is still considered one of the brightest prospects in the USMNT after coming through Arsenal’s academy and building his professional career in Europe. But in contrast to his Milan teammate Pulisic, his international role has taken an unexpected hit, as head coach Mauricio Pochettino has left him out of the squad for September’s matches.

On Tuesday, Pochettino named his roster for games against South Korea and Japan, once again excluding Musah while favoring several domestic-based players. The midfielder was already left out of the Gold Cup and the pre-tournament friendlies, with his last USMNT appearances dating back to March in the CONCACAF Nations League Finals, a major setback in his international career.