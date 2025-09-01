Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr star teammate Sadio Mane makes one-word statement on his future

Sadio Mane has cemented himself as one of Al Nassr’s stars alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, forming one of the most productive partnerships in the Middle East. Now entering the final year of his contract, the Senegalese forward addressed his future at the club with a one-word response.

For the 2025-26 season, Al Nassr retained key figures such as Ronaldo, Mane, and Marcelo Brozovic, while adding marquee European signings including Kingsley Coman, Joao Felix, and Iñigo Martinez. Under new head coach Jorge Jesus, the team reached the Saudi Super Cup final—falling in a penalty shootout—and opened the Saudi Pro League campaign with a strong start.

Following a 5-0 win over Al Taawoun on Friday, Mane spoke to reporters, raising expectations for the year ahead: “We have to play like we did against Al Taawoun if we want to win the title and this is our target from the beginning. We will try to take it game by game, we know the season is long but this season we will do everything possible to win the league.“

Mane was also asked whether he plans to remain at Al Nassr, the club he joined from Bayern Munich in August 2023 for €30 million. His response was just one word: “Inshallah,” which translates to “God willing” in Arabic, an answer that made clear his intent to stay.

After a difficult season at Bayern, where he struggled to find top form, Mane revived his career at Al Nassr. The club has now become the second team with the most appearances in his career, behind only Liverpool. With 95 matches, 38 goals, and 26 assists in Saudi Arabia, the 33-year-old is eager to extend his legacy with the Riyadh side.

Sadio Mane backs Jorge Jesus

One of Al Nassr’s biggest moves off the field came after Stefano Pioli’s dismissal, when the club appointed Jorge Jesus following his title-winning run with Al Hilal. With Cristiano Ronaldo playing a key role in recruiting the Portuguese manager, Jesus has already made an impact, guiding the team to 9 goals in his first three official matches.

Mane was quick to praise his new coach after the latest win: “You can see yourself how important is to have a great coach. The game against Al Taawoun, I think he made the difference and how we compliment each other and I think we still have a lot of room to improve, which is normal because we are together now for three weeks and he is a great coach and together it’s a great match so let’s keep going.”