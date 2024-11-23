Ruben Amorim’s tenure at Manchester United has officially begun, and expectations are high for the Portuguese coach to restore the club to its former glory. Joining amid the season, the coach will have to work on the current roster and improve it. With his firsts training sessions over, Amorim declared his intentions of recovering an important United player who struggled to set foot.

A lot of expectation was set in Mason Mount when he arrived in the summer 2023 from Chelsea. However, persistent injuries have sidelined the English midfielder for much of his time with the Red Devils, limiting his contributions. Speaking in an exclusive interview with Manchester United’s YouTube channel, Amorim expressed confidence in Mount’s potential.

“Mason Mount… I have to tell you I love that kid. You can look in his eyes that he wants this so bad. And this is the most important thing for me,” said Amorim in an exclusive interview for the Manchester United YouTube channel on Friday.

The coach also reflected on Mount’s difficult time at the club and his current efforts to regain fitness: “I know he was suffering from injuries, he was not on the pitch, but now he’s trying to stay fit and we hope he can continue to be fit, to show all the talent that he’s shown, for example, in Chelsea.”

Manchester United paid $69M to Chelsea for Mount, who played a key role in the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League winning team. However, his relevance in the Red Devils was almost none, mainly due to the injuries, as Amorim stated. The midfielder barely appeared in 26 matches, with only one goal and one assist.

Mount’s fit in Amorim’s system

Mount was a starter in the Chelsea’s team who won the Champions League. He thrived in a central attacking role under Thomas Tuchel, typically playing behind the striker, usually Kai Havertz. However, under Erik ten Hag, his position was already covered by team star Bruno Fernandes.

Amorim brings a similar idea to the German, not in terms of roles, but in terms of position, giving Mount more chances to be a regular in the first team. The Portuguese coach marked his point of view in the player’s role in the team: “He played in this system (before), so it’s perfect for him. I have two positions for Mason Mount, so he should be very happy!”

Amorim’s approach in United

Implementing a new tactical approach mid-season is a challenge, and even more if you’re in need of good results to climb up the Premier League. When asked about his plans on putting into action his system, the coach stated preferring a more shocking rather than a gradual process.

“As a coach, you have to choose one way or another. I always chose 100 per cent our way. I prefer to risk a little bit but to push from the first moment. If they feel since the first day that I believe so much in our way of playing, they will believe too. So there is no second doubts, no second way,” the coach stated in his first press conference.