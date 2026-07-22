Ruben Amorim’s AC Milan are reportedly open to part ways with Samuele Ricci in €20M transfer move

Despite starting the 2025-26 season in great form, AC Milan ended up losing the Serie A title and missing out on the UEFA Champions League. After that, they decided to rebuild their roster with Ruben Amorim, targeting major signings and opening the door for several stars. While Christian Pulisic appears set to stay, the Rossoneri are reportedly open to transferring Samuele Ricci for an offer of €20 million.

As one of Italy’s best prospects, Samuele Ricci joined AC Milan in August 2025 for €23 million from Torino FC. However, he played only 1,498 minutes, raising serious doubts about his ability to be a starter in midfield. Despite Ruben Amorim being the club’s new head coach, the future of the 24-year-old star appears to lie away from the Rossoneri, calling out the attention of two Serie A sides.

According to Nicolò Schira, via Tuttosport, the Rossoneri want to transfer Samuele Ricci this summer. However, they want to receive a transfer fee of between €18-20 million, ruling out any type of loan deal. As a result, Atalanta and Bologna have shown interest in signing him. However, several Premier League clubs and Olympique Marseille could become interested in him again.

Considering the reported renewal of Luka Modrić and of Adrien Rabiot’s key role, Ricci is no longer central to AC Milan’s plans. In addition, Ruben Amorim does not believe he fits into his system, opting instead for alternatives such as Ardon Jashari and sign Pierre-Emile Højbjerg as backup, reports Nicolò Schira. At just 24 years old, Samuele still has plenty of room for growth, as he could become a central figure in Italy’s future.

Samuele Ricci of AC Milan battles for possession with Daniele Ghilardi of AS Roma.

AC Milan may also offload Youssouf Fofana and Ruben Loftus-Cheek

With the arrival of Ruben Amorim, AC Milan are preparing to significantly reshape their roster. While they are keeping Modrić and Rabiot, they are open to parting ways with the rest of their midfielders. With this in mind, Samuele Ricci may not be the only player to leave, as Youssouf Fofana and Ruben Loftus-Cheek could also be transferred in an effort to improve the team’s competitiveness.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Christian Pulisic’s Milan future depends on one key factor after Ruben Amorim’s arrival

After several training sessions, head coach Ruben Amorim has decided not to count on Youssouf Fofana or Ruben Loftus-Cheek. With this in mind, both stars could be on their way to the Premier League, where they have a strong market, reports Nicolò Schira. However, neither of them has received formal offers, so their departures may not be straightforward, forcing them to be included in the friendly games.