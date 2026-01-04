Ruben Amorim reportedly puts his Manchester United future in doubt after ‘manager role’ comments

Ruben Amorim has done little to cool criticism at Manchester United after opening 2026 with a draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers, and the Portuguese boss may have now ignited what appears to be an internal rift at Old Trafford. Following comments about his “role as a manager and not a coach,” reports emerged suggesting Amorim’s long-term future at the club has been thrown into question.

Manchester United traveled to Elland Road on Sunday to face Leeds United, with the hosts battling relegation and the visitors pushing for European qualification. USMNT midfielder Brenden Aaronson gave Leeds the lead in the 62nd minute, only for Matheus Cunha to equalize three minutes later in a 1-1 draw. It was another frustrating result for the Red Devils, who have struggled for consistency, while Amorim admitted last week that no work has yet begun on January signings.

Asked about those comments in his post-match press conference, and whether he felt he had lost support from United’s board, Amorim responded firmly: “To stop with that, and I noticed you receive selective information about everything: I came here to be the manager of Manchester United, not to be the coach of Manchester United. That is clear.“

Recent rumors suggested United director of football Jason Wilcox questioned Amorim’s lack of tactical flexibility, something the manager addressed directly. I know that my name is not (Thomas) Tuchel, it’s not (Antonio) Conte, it’s not (Jose) Mourinho but I’m the manager of Manchester United. It’s going to be like this for 18 months or when the board decide to change. That was my point, I want to finish with that. I’m not going to quit. I will do my job until another guy is coming here to replace me,” he added.

Jason Wilcox, Manchester United Director of Football, Omar Berrada, Manchester United CEO, and Sir Jim Ratcliffe, CEO of INEOS group.

Amorim also emphasized that his agreement with the club was to act as a manager, not merely a coach, a remark interpreted as a critique of his limited influence over recruitment and broader club decisions. His insistence on implementing a 3-4-3 system has also drawn heavy media scrutiny, pressure that may have reached United’s hierarchy.

“If people cannot handle the Gary Nevilles (Sky Sports pundit and former United captain), the criticism of everything, we need to change. In every department, the scouting department, the sporting director needs to do their job. I will do mine for 18 months and then we move on,” Amorim concluded. It was a heated conclusion to a press conference that appeared to send shockwaves through Old Trafford.

Is Amorim being sacked?

According to talkSPORT reporters Alex Crook and Ben Jacobs, Amorim’s comments have placed his future on the Manchester United bench in doubt. What had been rumored as a strained relationship with Wilcox has now reportedly come into sharper focus, with the board reassessing Amorim’s long-term suitability.

Reports suggest Amorim’s frustration extended beyond transfer inactivity, stemming instead from internal pressure to alter his tactical system. In that dispute, CEO Omar Berrada is said to align more closely with the board’s position, leaving Amorim in a vulnerable spot.

Despite the fallout, minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has publicly stated before that “Amorim should be given the full three-year contract he signed in November 2024 to prove his worth.” While the consequences of this press conference remain unclear, United’s fragile financial position makes a midseason dismissal — and compensation payout — unlikely as the club continues its push toward the top four.