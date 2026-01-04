Trending topics:
FC Barcelona
FC Barcelona coach Hansi Flick addresses potential signings amid Portugal star Joao Cancelo’s links

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Joao Cancelo of Portugal and Hansi Flick, Head Coach of FC Barcelona.
© Lars Baron & Alex Caparros/Getty ImagesJoao Cancelo of Portugal and Hansi Flick, Head Coach of FC Barcelona.

João Cancelo has emerged as one of the leading names linked with a potential return to FC Barcelona, with the fullback currently lacking a defined role at Al Hilal. Amid growing speculation connecting the Portugal international back to Catalonia, head coach Hansi Flick addressed the club’s options for making a move during the winter transfer window.

Marginalized under Simone Inzaghi at Al Hilal, Cancelo, whose contract runs through June 2027, has become one of the more intriguing market opportunities as 2026 begins. The right back previously spent a season at Barcelona and had waited for the club to finalize a permanent move, but financial restrictions stalled the deal, leading him to join the Saudi Pro League in 2024. Now, another potential opening for a return has surfaced.

Speaking on Friday, January 2, about Andreas Christensen’s injury and whether the club could move to replace the defender, Flick outlined Barcelona’s current situation: “This is a difficult question. I think we’re not ready right now, as things stand, but if we look at our back line, the center backs and the fullbacks, I think we need one more player.

With Christensen sidelined after suffering a partial ACL tear in his left knee, Barcelona could free up roughly 80% of his salary for a replacement, but Financial Fair Play regulations and the club’s fragile financial position remain major obstacles. In Cancelo’s case, taking on his substantial Al Hilal salary would pose a significant challenge.

Joao Cancelo of FC Barcelona celebrating.

Continuing in his pre-match press conference ahead of the Espanyol clash, Flick tempered expectations. “In the end, though, it’s something that has to be discussed, and it’s not easy to bring in a high-level player during the winter transfer window. We’ll have to wait and see. I trust and believe we’ll be able to do something, but it has to be something that makes sense,” the coach concluded.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s star teammate Vitinha makes bold claim about Portugal’s 2026 World Cup chances

Cristiano Ronaldo’s star teammate Vitinha makes bold claim about Portugal’s 2026 World Cup chances

A key week for Cancelo

Beyond Barcelona, Inter Milan have also expressed interest in signing Cancelo on a six-month loan through the end of the 2025-26 season. Still, Barcelona appear to hold an advantage, as reports suggest that, much like in 2024, the Portuguese defender’s priority remains a return to the Spanish giants, should they make a formal move.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, the coming days will be decisive for Cancelo’s future. The next step hinges largely on Barcelona, who must assess the deal from both a sporting and financial perspective to determine whether it aligns with the club’s current needs and economic constraints.

From Inter’s side, CEO Giuseppe Marotta has indicated the club is prepared to move, particularly with starting right back Denzel Dumfries expected to remain sidelined for several more months. In addition to covering a significant portion of Cancelo’s wages, Inter would offer Al Hilal one of Simone Inzaghi’s trusted center backs, either Francesco Acerbi or Stefan de Vrij, both of whom are in the final year of their contracts. As a result, Barcelona may be racing against time, while Inter can afford to wait.

