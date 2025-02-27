Trending topics:
Ronaldo Nazario on Lionel Messi’s greatness: Why Cristiano Ronaldo doesn’t make his all-time top 3 players

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Cristiano Ronaldo (left), Ronaldo Nazario (center), and Lionel Messi (right)
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo (left), Ronaldo Nazario (center), and Lionel Messi (right)

A new round of arguments over Cristiano Ronaldo‘s status in soccer lore has broken out after he audaciously claimed to be the best player of all time (GOAT) earlier this month. The confident words he used to make his declaration went viral among the players, experts, and fans. Some were on his side, while others were doubtful. Now, legendary Brazilian striker Ronaldo Nazario—one of the best attackers in history—has joined the discussion.

The two-time Ballon d’Or winner, widely regarded as one of the finest strikers in history, was asked to name his top players of all time. And while his list featured some of the biggest names in soccer, there was one major omission—Cristiano Ronaldo. Instead, he placed Lionel Messi, Pele, and Diego Maradona at the top, leaving out the Portuguese superstar. But why did the 48-year-old make this decision?

Few opinions in soccer hold more weight than those of players who have reached the very pinnacle of the sport. Having won the World Cup twice (1994, and 2002) and played for Barcelona, Real Madrid, Inter, and Milan, Ronaldo’s insight is highly respected. In a recent interview with ESPN Brasil, he gave his thoughts on the greatest players in history. He had no doubts about who deserved the top spot.

“Pele number one without a doubt,” he stated. As for the next two places, he continued, “Messi and Maradona tied together.” Beyond these three, the Brazilian icon listed other legends, including Zico, Romario, Ronaldinho, Rivaldo, Marco van Basten, Zinedine Zidane, and Luis Figo. CR7’s name appeared among these, but crucially, not in the top three.

Why did Ronaldo Nazario leave Cristiano Ronaldo out?

For a player of Cristiano Ronaldo’s stature, being left out of such an elite ranking is significant. The Portuguese forward has won five Ballon d’Ors, multiple league titles across England, Spain, and Italy, and is the all-time top scorer in international soccer. His relentless pursuit of greatness has shaped modern soccer, making his omission from the top three particularly striking.

When asked about his decision, the Brazilian legend acknowledged Cristiano’s achievements but suggested that his self-belief played a role in the exclusion. “I don’t really like to get into this, I think people have too much self-esteem. I prefer people to talk about what I did and who I was rather than talking about myself,” he said.

Cristiano Ronaldo happy

He went on to praise Cristiano Ronaldo’s career but made it clear that he doesn’t agree with the self-proclaimed GOAT status. “Cristiano Ronaldo has a fantastic story, he won everything, scored goals in every possible way. He is definitely among the best in history. Now, I don’t agree with the best. But I respect his opinion… I would say he is easily in the top 10,” added the Brazilian legend.

Ronaldo Nazario’s comments come in response to Cristiano Ronaldo’s recent interview with Spanish outlet El Chiringuito, where the Portuguese forward confidently claimed his place at the top of soccer’s history.

