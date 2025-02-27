Trending topics:
Social Media erupts over Cristiano Ronaldo’s gesture in Saudi Arabia, more like Lionel Messi

francisco quatrin

By Francisco Quatrin

Despite his selfless act, Cristiano Ronaldo remains focused on reaching 1,000 career goals.
© YASSER BAKHSHDespite his selfless act, Cristiano Ronaldo remains focused on reaching 1,000 career goals.

Cristiano Ronaldo, one of soccer’s most prolific goal-scorers, recently made a surprising and unexpectedly generous gesture during Al Nassr‘s 2-0 victory over Al Wehda. With a penalty awarded to Al Nassr, many assumed Ronaldo, a renowned penalty specialist, would step up to take the spot-kick.

Instead, in a move that has generated widespread praise, he unselfishly conceded the penalty to teammate Sadio Mané, who converted the opportunity. This act of sportsmanship, seemingly at odds with Ronaldo’s typically results-driven approach, has prompted discussion about his evolving role and priorities within the team.

Following a handball in the penalty area by an Al Wehda player, all eyes were on Cristiano Ronaldo to take the resulting penalty. However, in a display of unexpected sportsmanship, Ronaldo approached Sadio Mané, who had been struggling with a goal drought (nine games without a goal), and ceded the opportunity to his teammate. Mané scored the penalty, providing a crucial boost to his confidence and highlighting the team spirit fostered within the Al Nassr squad.

The significance of Ronaldo’s gesture

Ronaldo’s decision to let Mané take the penalty is a notable moment, especially given Ronaldo’s relentless pursuit of personal accolades and records. This selfless gesture stands in stark contrast to his typical focus on individual achievements, suggesting a shift in priorities and a greater emphasis on team dynamics.

The move has drawn comparisons to similar acts of sportsmanship displayed by Lionel Messi during his time at FC Barcelona, further highlighting the unexpected nature of Ronaldo’s choice.

Is he the GOAT? The 10 records Cristiano Ronaldo still aims to achieve at 40

Is he the GOAT? The 10 records Cristiano Ronaldo still aims to achieve at 40

Despite this selfless act, Ronaldo remains focused on reaching the milestone of 1,000 career goals. He’s currently on 925 goals and continues to express his ambition to achieve this remarkable feat. His statement following the match— “Records come alone. I’ve said it many times, I don’t chase records, records chase me. The 1,000 goals and the title of top scorer are already here, you’ll see”—reinforces his long-term goals, emphasizing his confidence in achieving them.

