Christian Pulisic injury update: Milan star handed key recovery period with focus on 2026 FIFA World Cup after missing Bologna win

The calendar is beginning to matter more than ever for Christian Pulisic. As Milan navigates a delicate phase of the season and the 2026 World Cup looms ever closer, the American’s form, fitness, and rhythm have become inseparable topics. What should have been a defining winter stretch has instead turned into a period of frustration — not just for the player, but for a club whose title ambitions depend heavily on him.

A carefully planned recovery window, a rare pause in the schedule, and long-term considerations have all converged at once — and Milan is betting that patience now will pay dividends later. January has been unforgiving, as Pulisic has not scored since December 28 and has not registered an assist since November 23. During that same stretch, the Rossoneri’s title charge has lost momentum. With 16 league matches remaining, the club sits five points behind Inter, victims not of defeats but of damaging draws.

Milan has lost just once all season, yet eight draws have quietly drained their advantage. These are the moments when stars are expected to tilt matches, and when Pulisic is at his best, he does exactly that. Games against Genoa and Fiorentina slipped by without his influence, and while a 1-1 draw with Roma was respectable, it did little to change the trajectory. The concern is not just form — it is timing. In a title race, slumps are magnified.

To add to the wound, Pulisic was left out of the squad for the trip to Bologna, and Milan coach Massimiliano Allegri soon confirmed the reason. “Pulisic has bursitis that’s bothering him,” Allegri said, adding that the club hoped the winger would be “back on track in the coming days.”

According to The Athletic, the issue is bursitis near the hip, an inflammation of fluid-filled sacs around the joint. Importantly, it is not considered a serious injury, but it was enough to keep the club from risking him in a crucial fixture. The absence forced Milan to proceed without its leading scorer in a must-win match, highlighting just how thin the margins have become.

Rare opportunity: 20 days to reset

Here is where the update takes a more positive turn. Due to a rescheduled fixture and Milan’s advancing calendar, Pulisic and Rafael Leao have been granted a 20-day window between the 1-1 draw against Roma and the next matchday against Pisa to recover fully. La Gazzetta dello Sport reported that “the injured players Saelemaekers, Pulisic, Leao and Gimenez will still report to Milanello, continuing treatment,” even as the rest of the squad were given days off.

In practical terms, this means 20 days of controlled rest, therapy, and load management, a luxury rarely afforded during the season. The next match arrives on February 13, allowing Milan to rebuild fitness without rushing decisions. This stretch is being treated less as downtime and more as a strategic reset.

The World Cup factor looms larger

Beyond Milan, the implications stretch further. The U.S. men’s national team cannot afford a compromised Pulisic heading into a home World Cup. Anything short of peak condition threatens preparation, rhythm, and confidence.

Since returning from the October hamstring injury, the 27-year-old has scored just four times, all before 2026 began. In the new year, he has gone five appearances without a goal contribution. Another interruption, even a minor one, risks extending that dip. The 20-day rest period is therefore not just about Milan’s title chase; it is about ensuring that Pulisic reaches the World Cup cycle with stability, not survival mode.