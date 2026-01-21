Robert Lewandowski’s future may take a dramatic turn as Barcelona reportedly impose two conditions to renew the Polish star

Unlike last season, Robert Lewandowski is no longer an undisputed starter, as Ferran Torres has become the team’s first-choice striker. As a consequence, the Pole’s future seems to be leaning away from the club, potentially opening the door to an exit as a free agent. However, Barcelona reportedly have not ruled out the veteran’s continued presence, as he has shown the ability to still make a difference, although the club has set two clear conditions for that to happen.

According to David Bernabéu of Diario Sport, Barcelona have not completely ruled out renewing Robert Lewandowski’s contract. However, the Blaugranas has set two conditions for extending his tenure: He must accept a more secondary role, which would allow Ferran Torres to become a starter, and agree to a significant wage reduction, receiving nearly half of the €26 million he is earning this season.

Far from making the Polish player’s continuity a priority, Barcelona are targeting an Argentine star valued at $117 million as the leader of the forward line. According to Adrian Sanchez in MasQuePelotas, the Blaugranas also have two options if they fail to resolve their financial problems: Serhou Guirassy of Borussia Dortmund and Dusan Vlahovic as a free agent. For this reason, Robert Lewandowski’s continuity is not entirely certain, despite the door being open to it.

Robert Lewandowski, despite wanting to continue at Barcelona, does not appear particularly inclined to accept such a significant salary reduction, as his camp considers it a considerable sacrifice, reports Diario Sport. Having already made their proposal and opened the door to his continued presence, it is now up to the veteran to make the decision, with the club seemingly unwilling to adjust its financial offer.

Lewandowski reportedly holds several offers ahead the 2026-27 season

Amid growing uncertainty surrounding his professional future due to delays in renewing his contract with Barcelona, there had been talk of a possible retirement for Robert Lewandowski. However, the veteran has ruled out that possibility, attracting interest from several clubs, including a potential move within Europe, although there is one destination that reportedly has a much stronger chance of securing his arrival for the 2026–27 season.

According to Florian Plettenberg, Lewandowski has received very solid offers to move to MLS, where he could face Lionel Messi at Inter Miami, making it the strongest option at this stage. Nevertheless, the Pole also has proposals from the Saudi Pro League, as well as some offers from European clubs. With this in mind, the 37-year-old star has his future on the table, leaving the door open to any possibility ahead of July 2026.