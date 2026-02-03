Here are all of the details of where you can watch Olimpia vs Club America on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Olimpia vs Club America WHAT CONCACAF Champions Cup WHEN 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT • Tuesday, February 3, 2026 WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, FS2, TUDN and ViX STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

A marquee CONCACAF showdown is set to grab attention as two regional powerhouses collide, with Club America stepping onto the continental stage carrying championship expectations. The Liga MX heavyweights enter the contest as a leading Champions Cup favorite, leaning on their experience, depth, and big-game DNA even as they search for consistency at home.

Standing in the way is Honduras’ Olimpia, a proud club eager to test itself against elite opposition, embrace the underdog role, and prove it belongs among the region’s best with a statement performance. With contrasting narratives and plenty on the line, this is the kind of international matchup fans won’t want to miss—make sure you tune in when the whistle blows.

More details of how to watch With With Fubo , you can watch Olimpia vs Club America and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

Advertisement

Advertisement

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN , allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you World Soccer Talk is the number one destination in the United States for soccer television and streaming information. We recommend that you bookmark our World Soccer Talk is the number one destination in the United States for soccer television and streaming information. We recommend that you bookmark our soccer games on TV today page as well as subscribing to our free daily email newsletter that includes TV schedules and the latest soccer news and opinion from around the world.

Advertisement