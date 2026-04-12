Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Manchester United
Comments

Bruno Fernandes leans away from Cristiano Ronaldo’s SPL move, stating intentions to ‘compete’ at Manchester United

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes and Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo.
© Carl Recine/Yasser Bakhsh/Getty ImagesManchester United's Bruno Fernandes and Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo.

Bruno Fernandes was one of the most intriguing names of last summer’s transfer window, with the midfielder coming genuinely close to making a move to the Saudi Pro League. Now, the prospect of another high-profile Portuguese arrival alongside Cristiano Ronaldo in the Middle East appears increasingly remote, as Fernandes has made clear his focus is firmly on “competing” at Manchester United.

Al Hilal mounted a serious push to sign Fernandes in the summer of 2025, reportedly tabling a fee in excess of 100 million euros and dangling a salary in the region of £700,000 per week. The midfielder even held conversations with Cristiano Ronaldo about life in Saudi Arabia and the league itself, but ultimately relented under pressure from then-head coach Rúben Amorim and chose to remain part of United’s project despite the club’s persistent struggles.

In an interview with The Times, Fernandes was asked whether the two cup trophies claimed since his arrival were enough for a club of United’s stature. “Everyone who comes to Man United wants to win every trophy. No one thinks in coming to the club, ‘We’re going to fight for just one or two trophies in six years,’ let’s say. You want to fight for all of them. We went to three other finals and didn’t win. That can happen. But at least you’ve been in the fight. We were close,” he said.

With his contract set to expire at the end of the 2026-27 season, the question of his future will inevitably come back into focus, but Fernandes has laid out a clear set of conditions for staying. “And what I said to the club every time I spoke with them, what I want from the time I’m here, I just want to compete. Because if I compete, I will be close to winning. If I don’t compete, there’s no chance I’m going to get close to any silverware,” he added.

Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United celebrating.

Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United celebrating.

Fernandes also addressed the financial allure of other leagues while making it clear that trophies, not money, are what drives his decision-making. “Money, you can get anywhere. A lot of clubs in the Premier League pay well, a lot of clubs in Italy, Spain, pay you a lot. You come to this club because of the history, because of what you think you can achieve,” he stated.

Advertisement
Harry Maguire reportedly rejected move to Messi’s Inter Miami to focus on Manchester United and World Cup

see also

Harry Maguire reportedly rejected move to Messi’s Inter Miami to focus on Manchester United and World Cup

“(Whether) you end up achieving or not, that’s a question of you being better than the other teams. But what I always say to the club is you can’t promise me I’m going to win the Premier League, that’s impossible, but if you promise we’re going to be competitive — that’s all I need to know,” Fernandes concluded, in remarks that point more toward a continuation at Old Trafford rather than a move to the SPL.

Will Manchester United compete in the 2026-27 season?

Last season was one to forget for Manchester United, who suffered defeat in the Europa League final and finished 15th in the Premier League, the lowest top-flight finish in the club’s history. The campaign was further destabilized by the sudden departure of Ruben Amorim midway through, but the team has since shown signs of steadying the ship and pushing toward the upper reaches of the table.

United currently sit third in the Premier League with 55 points from 31 games, putting them on track to return to the UEFA Champions League for the first time since the 2023-24 season. Set to turn 32 in September 2026, Fernandes will be entering the final year of his contract, with everything to play for both individually and collectively as he waits to see whether United can truly deliver on the promise of competing for the biggest prizes.

Advertisement
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Cristiano Ronaldo leads Al Nassr to record winning streak to boost Saudi Pro League title hopes

Cristiano Ronaldo leads Al Nassr to record winning streak to boost Saudi Pro League title hopes

Cristiano Ronaldo found the back of the net once again, leading Al Nassr to a set a new record winning streak that boost the hopes of claiming the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League title.

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores 24th goal in 24 Saudi Pro League games against Al-Okhdood as career tally hits 968

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores 24th goal in 24 Saudi Pro League games against Al-Okhdood as career tally hits 968

The Portuguese icon has once again found himself at the heart of the action in a match that carries weight at both ends of the table.

Cristiano Ronaldo eyes history as Al-Nassr captain targets Saudi Pro League goalscoring record against Al-Okhdood

Cristiano Ronaldo eyes history as Al-Nassr captain targets Saudi Pro League goalscoring record against Al-Okhdood

Ronaldo is chasing a historic goalscoring milestone, and anticipation continues to grow ahead of kickoff.

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing? Confirmed lineups for Al-Okhdood vs Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing? Confirmed lineups for Al-Okhdood vs Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League

The Saudi Pro League continues to build tension at both ends of the table as Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr prepares for a crucial league clash against Al-Okhdood, while the home side fights to avoid relegation.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo