Real Madrid‘s injury crisis has thrust defensive reinforcements to the forefront of their transfer plans, significantly accelerating the Florentino Pérez plan to pursuit of Liverpool’s Alexander-Arnold and potentially reshaping their squad for a “super team” push.
The club’s sporting management, already actively exploring potential January transfer window acquisitions, now views immediate action as absolutely necessary. Recent underwhelming performances and the evident imbalance within the squad have underscored the urgency of addressing these deficiencies.
What was initially considered a prudent long-term plan has rapidly transformed into a pressing need for immediate upgrades.
The recent results, coupled with the tangible evidence on the pitch, make it clear that these reinforcements are no longer merely desirable, but essential for maintaining Real Madrid’s competitiveness.
The urgent need for a right-back
The situation reached a critical juncture with Dani Carvajal’s injury, leaving Lucas Vázquez as the only specialist right-back until mid-July. Internal assessments of deploying Éder Militão in that position proved unconvincing, and the club is unwilling to place undue pressure on their promising youth players by thrusting them into such a high-stakes situation.
The decision to prioritize the development of their younger talent, allowing them time to mature and progress beyond Youth League matches, leaves the club needing an immediate, high-caliber solution for the right-back position. This decisive action underscores the gravity of the situation and the club’s commitment to both short-term success and long-term player development.
Alexander-Arnold: A top target, but a complex acquisition
Alexander-Arnold has emerged as a prime target, initially envisioned as a potential acquisition for the summer of 2025. However, the unforeseen injury crisis has dramatically accelerated Real Madrid’s pursuit. Securing the Liverpool star, however, won’t be a straightforward endeavor.
Liverpool, not facing any immediate financial constraints, and possessing a capable replacement in Connor Bradley, are under no pressure to sell. Furthermore, three key players—Alexander-Arnold himself, Virgil van Dijk, and Mohamed Salah—are nearing the end of their contracts.
While Liverpool anticipates retaining at least two of these stars, the possibility of pre-contract agreements beginning January 1st adds another layer of complexity. Players could commit to other teams, potentially impacting their willingness to remain at Anfield beyond the current season.
200+ Channels With Sports & News
- Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
- Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
The New Home of MLS
- Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
- Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
- Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
- Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
2,000+ soccer games per year
- Price: $7.99/mo
- Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
- Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
- Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season