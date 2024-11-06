Joan Laporta‘s audacious ambition to secure a major signing before the end of his presidency at FC Barcelona is well-known, and his top target remains Erling Haaland. Despite the club’s ongoing financial difficulties, a long-term strategy to acquire the Norwegian striker in 2025 or 2026 has been meticulously crafted and patiently nurtured by the Barcelona president.

This pursuit began in late March 2021, when Haaland’s father and his then-agent, Mino Raiola (a close associate of Laporta), embarked on a tour to scout potential clubs for the young prodigy.

At that time, Borussia Dortmund was already deemed too small a stage for Haaland’s burgeoning talent. Now, several years later, with Haaland flourishing as a key player for one of the world’s best teams—Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City—Laporta’s unwavering desire for the striker remains undeterred. The delicate financial situation at Barcelona persists, yet Laporta demonstrates unwavering commitment to this ambitious project.

Despite the financial constraints, regular high-level discussions have taken place between Barcelona’s sporting director, Deco, and Haaland’s current agent, Rafaela Pimenta, who inherited Mino Raiola’s agency.

These meetings, and the evident trust between Laporta and Pimenta, are viewed within the club as significant assets in pursuing Haaland. Further bolstering Barcelona’s hopes are two potentially game-changing external factors. The first is the possibility of Pep Guardiola departing from Manchester City, disrupting the club’s carefully constructed squad and potentially opening the door for Haaland’s transfer.

Secondly, Manchester City faces potential sanctions stemming from alleged financial irregularities, a situation that could further destabilize the club and increase the likelihood of key players seeking new opportunities.

2025 or 2026: The timeline for Laporta’s Haaland masterplan

Laporta’s vision extends beyond a single headline-grabbing signing. He aims for two major acquisitions to revitalize the Spotify Camp Nou. One of these, firmly in his sights, is Haaland, whether in 2025 or 2026. T

he fluidity of communication between Laporta and Pimenta suggests a strong belief within Barcelona that this audacious plan could become reality. The confluence of ambition, strategic planning, and potentially favourable external circumstances suggests that Laporta’s pursuit of Haaland is far from a mere dream but rather a carefully calculated long-term strategy that is showing signs of bearing fruit.

The coming years will undoubtedly reveal the success of this complex and ambitious undertaking.

Could Rodri be Barcelona’s next midfield maestro?

While a move for Haaland remains a long-term ambition, Barcelona acknowledges the more immediate possibility of signing Rodri. Although Real Madrid previously considered Rodri, that possibility is now considered less likely. Rodri, a recent Ballon d’Or winner, is reportedly keen on leaving England and views Barcelona, with its young star Lamine Yamal and others, as an attractive option.

Securing both Rodri and Haaland would necessitate significant salary reductions within the Barcelona squad, requiring the sale of several key players. Despite this challenge, Laporta has publicly stated his intention to make a major statement in the upcoming summer transfer window.