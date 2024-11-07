Brazilian star Neymar’s tenure with Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal could be coming to an end sooner than expected. With multiple injuries disrupting his season, the club’s management reportedly plans to terminate his contract during the January transfer window. This decision could signal a major change for the Saudi Pro League giants as they look to reshape their roster, potentially creating room for other high-profile signings.

Neymar, who was acquired by Al-Hilal for €90 million just last summer, joined with high expectations. After a tumultuous season with Paris Saint-Germain and facing criticism from fans in Europe, the veteran forward was expected to rejuvenate his career in the Middle East while helping to elevate the league’s visibility. However, the star forward’s time in Saudi soccer has been marred by recurring injuries. Since his arrival, Neymar has only managed seven appearances, contributing one goal and three assists. This limited contribution, coupled with recurring health issues, has led Al-Hilal to question the long-term viability of their investment in the Brazilian international.

The latest setback occurred during an Asian Champions League game against Esteghlal, where Neymar sustained a hamstring injury just 30 minutes into play. The injury requires a recovery period of four to six weeks, marking the second time this season he has faced a prolonged absence after coming back from an ACL tear. This pattern of physical challenges has not only hampered the Brazilian’s performance but has also affected the Blue Waves’ strategic planning for domestic and international competitions.

January decision already made?

Brazilian outlet Globoesporte now says that MBC Shadid, the network with exclusive Saudi Pro League broadcasting rights, reported that Al-Hilal’s management informed the league’s recruitment committee of their intent not to register Neymar for Saudi Pro League or King’s Cup rosters in January. This suggests the club is ready to end its association with the Brazilian forward and possibly offload the remainder of his contract, should the league’s recruitment committee approve the plan.

Al-Hilal’s strategy of terminating Neymar’s contract would create a spot in the team’s foreign player quota. This move could pave the way for new signings, with the club reportedly interested in adding a marquee name, such as their direct rival Cristiano Ronaldo or even Mohamed Salah, ahead of the 2025 Club World Cup. Salah has long been linked with a Saudi move, and his potential transfer could significantly strengthen the squad, filling the void left by the Brazilian’s anticipated exit.

Who would replace Neymar at Al-Hilal?

While Neymar’s fitness struggles have limited his impact, other players in the league, like Al-Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo, have flourished. Ronaldo’s success—scoring eight goals in 11 appearances across domestic and continental competitions—has heightened expectations for Al-Hilal to pursue a similarly prolific player.

Reports have suggested that the Riyadh-based hierarchy might aim to shift the spotlight by recruiting a consistent performer like Salah. The club’s ongoing success, highlighted by a recent league title with a comfortable 14-point lead over rivals, adds weight to their aspirations of acquiring a top-tier forward. Other rumored options include prominent European and South American forwards, as Al-Hilal’s strong financial position allows them to consider multiple candidates to bolster their attack.

Speculation regarding Neymar’s future extends beyond Saudi Arabia. Some Brazilian outlets suggest that he might join MLS’ Inter Miami to reunite with former Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, creating an iconic trio once again. Alternatively, a return to his boyhood club Santos has also been mentioned, though no official offers have surfaced.