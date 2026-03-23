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Barcelona reportedly target Alejandro Grimaldo and a Serie A star as left-back reinforcements

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Alejandro Grimaldo of Bayer Leverkusen in action during the Bundesliga match.
© Stuart Franklin/Getty ImagesAlejandro Grimaldo of Bayer Leverkusen in action during the Bundesliga match.

Since Hansi Flick’s arrival, Alejandro Balde has remained the undisputed starter at Barcelona. With impressive offensive prowess, the Spaniard has thrived under the German coach. Nonetheless, he has constantly suffered from injuries, prompting the Blaugranas to seek a reliable backup. For that reason, they are reportedly targeting Alejandro Grimaldo and a Serie A star.

According to Alfredo Martínez, via Diario Sport, the constant injuries to Alejandro Balde and the defensive inconsistencies of João Cancelo are raising concerns at Barcelona. As a result, Alejandro Grimaldo has emerged as the priority target, as his contract runs until 2027 and he could be available for around €15 million. At 31, he would represent a reliable short-term solution.

While Balde has imposed as the starter in the left-back spot, he is prone to injuries. In the current season, he has already missed 10 games due to muscle injuries. At 22 years old, the Spaniard remains the biggest bet for the Blaugranas, but Hansi Flick needs a reliable backup to maintain competitiveness. Being a La Masia graduate, Grimaldo could be a solid reinforcement.

Grimaldo is far from the only option; the Blaugranas are also eyeing Andrea Cambiaso. According to Gianluigi Longari via X, Hansi Flick values the Juventus star for his ability to play on both flanks and contribute both defensively and offensively. Nonetheless, the Italian star would not be a low-cost option, as he is an undisputed starter for coach Luciano Spaletti.

Alejandro Grimaldo of Bayer 04 Leverkusen and Andrea Cambiaso of Juventus.

Alejandro Grimaldo of Bayer 04 Leverkusen and Andrea Cambiaso of Juventus.

With Grimaldo or Cambiaso arrival, Joao Cancelo’s future would be in question, as his lack of defensive contributions raise serious doubts. Nonetheless, the Portuguese star reportedly hold chances to remain at Barcelona in case he arrives as free agent from Al Hilal. Having contract until 2027, it will not be an easy task, complicating his future.

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Report: Alejandro Balde is not untransferable for Barcelona

Following his debut in 2021, Alejandro Balde has established as one of the best left-backs in the world. While the Spaniard stands out as one of the team’s most important players offensively, he still has serious defensive doubts and recurring physical issues. For this reason, Barcelona would no longer consider him untouchable, opening the door to a potential departure, under certain conditions.

According to Matteo Moretto, via X, the Blaugranas are open to listening to offers for Balde. However, they would not let him leave for a low fee, as Hansi Flick considers him key and he lacks real competition, with Gerard Martín operating as a left-sided center-back. As a result, Manchester United could pursue his signing, but they would need to submit a massive offer, or the Spaniard could end up renewing his contract.

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