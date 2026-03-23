Bayern Munich reportedly change their stance on Alphonso Davies’ future, nearing him to a Premier League move

Alphonso Davies has gone from being a promising left winger to one of the best left backs. In light of his impressive performance, Bayern Munich secured his future by signing him to an extension through 2030. However, the Canadian has endured two injury-plagued seasons, prompting the German club to reconsider his future. As a result, he could be headed to the Premier League.

According to Christian Falk via CFBayern, Bayern Munich are now open to hearing offers for Alphonso Davies due to his frequent injuries and his high salary. Given this, Manchester United have emerged as the clear favorite to sign him, as they had already been pursuing him before his latest contract renewal.

Having signed an extension until 2030 with the German side, Davies might not be completely open to leave the team. Moreover, the Canadian star reportedly earns $16 million gross per season, making him be pleased within Bayern Munich. For that reason, the Red Devils may hold a competitive sporting project coupled with a huge salary to convince him.

Davies could be a sure starter at Manchester United. Head coach Michael Carrick has only Luke Shaw available at left back, as Patrick Dorgu is viewed as a forward and Tyrell Malacia isn’t part of the team’s plans. As an attacking full-back, the Canadian would be a perfect fit for the Red Devils, where he could shine just as he did in previous seasons with the German side.

Alphonso Davies of FC Bayern München runs with the ball.

Davies may not fit on Kompany’s Bayern Munich lineup

Amid Alphonso Davies’ recurring injuries, head coach Vincent Kompany has opted for a very different system. With Konrad Laimer and Tom Bischof, Bayern Munich rely on an inverted full-back setup, consistently contributing to the midfield. While the Canadian remains an important player for the team, he may no longer have a guaranteed place in the starting lineup.

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Davies has stood out as an attacking full-back, offering little to no defensive or midfield contribution. For this reason, Kompany may not see him as an undisputed starter, or could even shift him back to left wing, where Luis Díaz is already an option—meaning he could still be a backup. With this in mind, he could benefit from a transfer, as his offensive style might thrive in the Premier League.

Compounding his issues, the Canadian recently suffered a thigh strain, which will keep him out for more matches, marking two consecutive seasons without physical continuity. As a result, Bayern Munich have already grown accustomed to performing well without Davies in the lineup, making his potential departure not entirely difficult—rather, it could be beneficial.