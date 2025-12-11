Former Inter star reportedly offered to AC Milan as Santiago Giménez’s future remains uncertain

Santiago Giménez has become one of AC Milan’s biggest question marks during the 2025–26 season, as the Mexican striker has struggled to find his best form and secure a consistent place in the starting lineup. Amid rumors of a possible exit, new reports suggest that a former Inter star could now be making his way to the red-and-black side of the city.

With head coach Massimiliano Allegri still searching for Milan’s best version, Giménez has been one of the players unable to cement his spot in the XI. With only one goal and two assists in 11 matches so far, and currently sidelined as he recovers from an ankle injury, his future has become increasingly uncertain, and the Rossoneri may already have a potential replacement in mind.

According to transfer expert Matteo Moretto, Mauro Icardi has been offered to AC Milan as a possible solution should Giménez depart. The Argentine striker, now back from an ACL injury, has struggled to regain his starting role at Galatasaray, and with his contract set to expire at the end of the 2025–26 season, Icardi’s name is resurfacing after also being linked with a move during the 2024 summer window.

Icardi ranks eighth on Inter Milan’s all-time scoring list with 124 goals, but despite serving as Galatasaray’s captain, he has recently lost his place to an in-form Victor Osimhen. Milan have emerged as a potential next destination, though Moretto notes that the move remains complicated, as Icardi is not among the club’s top striker targets, and any deal would first require determining Giménez’s future.

Mauro Icardi of Galatasaray celebrating.

With Giménez yet to convince the club with his performances, Milan are indeed exploring options for the attack, though the Mexican’s situation must be resolved first. His last appearance came on October 28 against Atalanta, and the striker’s preference is reportedly to stay and fight for his spot through the end of the season rather than leave in January before making a final decision.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Christian Pulisic reportedly holds the cards on his future: The one key contract extension request Milan must satisfy

Icardi and a heated situation in Türkiye

After a frustrating spell at Paris Saint-Germain, Icardi rediscovered his form at Galatasaray, where he has become not only the captain but also a fan favorite. However, with his contract set to expire at the end of the current season, local speculation about his future has sparked tension, something the striker did not take lightly.

In an Instagram story titled “FAKE NEWS,” Icardi addressed the rumors head-on: “I understand that my name sells and that some Turkish ‘journalists’ want to claim that the club called me to inform me about my ‘non-renewal’… but not only did no one call me, they didn’t call my agent either. Do they want to push a story that is NOT a story—considering my contract ends in June 2026—to cover up yesterday’s defeat? I won’t allow them to use my image for that.“

The striker ended his message with a statement that added even more intrigue to his future at the club. “Rest assured, when my contract ends, I’ll leave with my head held high. And in the hypothetical case that I leave earlier, it would be solely and 100% my decision—no one else’s. Sending a kiss. You’ll have Icardi for a few more months. Enjoy it, because afterward you’re going to miss me,” he wrote.

Advertisement