Vinícius Júnior could leave Real Madrid as Premier League giant reportedly plots $182M record-breaking move

Vinícius Júnior has entered the final 18 months of his contract with Real Madrid, a situation that has put the club on alert over the possibility of losing one of its top stars on a free transfer in the coming seasons. Against that backdrop, reports suggest a Premier League giant could move to secure the Brazilian winger in a deal that would carry a record-breaking $182 million fee.

Real Madrid have been working on a contract extension for Vinícius for more than a year, but negotiations have stalled as his salary demands reportedly increased following the arrival of Kylian Mbappé, and the club has been reluctant to meet those terms, leaving talks at a standstill throughout 2025. With 2026 shaping up as a decisive year, at least one club is closely monitoring the situation.

According to The Guardian, Chelsea are considering a move worth £135 million (approximately $182 million) to sign Vinícius Júnior. With interest from Saudi Arabia cooling over time, the Blues, who have the financial flexibility to pursue the deal without jeopardizing their accounts, are viewed as the leading candidates to lure the Brazilian star away from Spain.

A transfer of that magnitude would shatter the Premier League’s existing transfer records, surpassing the marks set by Liverpool last summer. The league’s previous record was first broken by Florian Wirtz (£116 million/$156 million from Bayer Leverkusen), before Alexander Isak reportedly eclipsed that figure with a move in the £125-130 million range ($168-175 million).

Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid being subbed off.

Chelsea recently confirmed the appointment of former Racing Strasbourg head coach Liam Rosenior following the surprise dismissal of Enzo Maresca, signaling the start of a new chapter at Stamford Bridge. With Rosenior now in charge, it remains to be seen whether the Blues, currently sitting fifth in the Premier League, can secure UEFA Champions League qualification and position themselves as an attractive destination for a player of Vinícius’ caliber.

Growing discomfort at Real Madrid around Vinícius

After winning FIFA The Best and contending for the Ballon d’Or in 2024, Vinícius has struggled to recapture that form during the 2025-26 season. His dip in performances came into sharper focus when he was substituted during El Clásico and visibly confronted Xabi Alonso. While the situation was later defused, his recent displays have fallen short of supporters’ expectations.

One of the clearest indicators of his downturn has been his lack of goals, as he has found the net just five times in 25 appearances. Notably, the Brazilian has gone 17 consecutive matches without scoring, with his last goals coming in a two-goal performance against Villarreal on October 4.

That frustration boiled over in Real Madrid’s most recent match against Real Betis, when fans made their displeasure clear. Vinícius was substituted in the 77th minute for Franco Mastantuono, and the Santiago Bernabéu responded with whistles and boos as he left the field, another sign of a relationship that may be fraying between the player and the club’s supporters.

