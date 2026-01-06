Trending topics:
Lionel Messi’s former teammate and MLS Cup winner reportedly signs with Inter Miami conference rival

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF.
© Elsa/Getty ImagesLionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF.

Lionel Messi saw several teammates depart Inter Miami at the end of the 2025 season, either through retirement, such as Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets, or after their contracts expired. Looking ahead to the 2026 MLS season, one of the Herons’ Eastern Conference rivals has reportedly secured the signing of a player who won the 2025 MLS Cup alongside Messi.

According to Tom Bogert, Toronto FC have completed the signing of goalkeeper William Yarbrough. The 36-year-old left Inter Miami after his contract expired in December 2025 and is now set to continue his career with one of the club’s conference rivals for the 2026 MLS season.

With Rocco Ríos Novo failing to establish himself as the long-term starter and Drake Callender dealing with an inguinal injury, Inter Miami opted to sign Yarbrough in May 2025. However, with Oscar Ustari and Ríos Novo rotating in goal, the American goalkeeper never made an official appearance for the club, spending much of his time on the bench.

According to Transfermarkt, Toronto FC currently have the ninth-youngest squad in MLS, with an average age of 24.7, while the Philadelphia Union lead the league at 23.1. With Luka Gavran (25) and Adisa De Rosario (21) as the only goalkeepers on the roster, Yarbrough’s arrival adds not only depth but also valuable experience to a young locker room.

William Yarbrough of Inter Miami.

The moment Yarbrough addressed the Messi-Mexico dispute

Tensions between Mexico and Argentina have intensified in recent years across the soccer landscape, a rivalry that escalated during their meeting at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. A brief exchange involving boxing star Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez and Messi further fueled the narrative, as did Messi being booed by Mexican fans during a preseason match between Club América and Inter Miami, after which he responded with a pointed celebration following his goal.

Lionel Messi and a potentially historic 2026: What records could the Argentina and Inter Miami star break?

Lionel Messi and a potentially historic 2026: What records could the Argentina and Inter Miami star break?

Amid the criticism from some Mexican supporters, Yarbrough addressed Messi’s perspective in an interview with La Afición in December: “He has no issue at all. In fact, Messi really likes the Mexican league. He knows everything—literally, he knows all the clubs, players, and matches. He’s a football lover and has no kind of beef with Mexico. Nothing like that.

Yarbrough also explained Messi’s reaction to the hostile reception he sometimes receives. “What happens is that he’s not someone who stays quiet if something is said to him. If things heat up, he’s going to respond, but then it ends there,” added the 36-year-old goalkeeper.

