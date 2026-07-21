Alexis Mac Allister takes a subtle shot at Argentina’s haters after 2026 World Cup final loss

Argentina fell 1-0 to Spain in the 2026 World Cup final, coming agonizingly close to successfully defending the title. The day after the defeat, Alexis Mac Allister took to Instagram, sharing an emotional letter reflecting on the tournament run, in which he also had a message for those who had criticized Argentina.

Much of the message focused on gratitude rather than the result itself. Mac Allister recalled the memories tied to Argentina‘s 2022 title, drawing a parallel to two moments from this tournament that he described as equally unforgettable.

The post closed with thanks directed at his family, teammates, friends, and everyone who works behind the scenes with the national team. It was the final line of the letter, however, that stood out most.

After thanking Argentine fans for their support, Mac Allister added a pointed message aimed at critics from outside the country. “And thanks as well to those who, from other countries, send us messages mocking us or celebrating our pain. Without meaning to, they help us feel prouder every day to be Argentine,” he wrote.

De Paul sends a similar message on Instagram

Rodrigo De Paul was another Argentina player who had a message for those who criticized the team. The Inter Miami midfielder addressed the conspiracy theories that circulated throughout the tournament, which claimed Argentina was being favored to win the title.

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“Today I look at how many people were hoping for this fall, pushing baseless conspiracy theories throughout the whole World Cup to ease their own pain over not being able to experience what all of us Argentines were living, because our smiles bother them, because our ways piss them off… But that only reaffirmed that the passion and love for our jersey can overcome anything…,” De Paul wrote.

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