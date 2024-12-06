Inter Miami, the MLS franchise co-owned by David Beckham, is reportedly planning its next major signing for the 2025 season. The club, fresh off an underwhelming playoff campaign, is determined to reinforce its roster and contend for an MLS title. Their latest target? A Manchester City star who played a pivotal role in securing the club’s historic 2023 Champions League title.

Following the addition of global icons like Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba, and Sergio Busquets, the club is now reportedly targeting a Champions League winner from Manchester City’s historic 2022-23 campaign, a move that could further elevate the team’s stature in MLS.

The star in question is none other than Kevin De Bruyne, widely regarded as one of the best midfielders of his generation. According to The Mirror, Beckham sees the Belgian playmaker as the ideal addition to his squad, providing the creativity and experience needed to elevate the team.

De Bruyne’s current contract with Manchester City is set to expire in June 2025, and the chances of him renewing with the Premier League champions remain uncertain. If no new agreement is reached, FIFA rules would allow the 33-year-old to negotiate with other clubs starting January 2025. Inter Miami is reportedly preparing to capitalize on this opportunity.

Why De Bruyne to Inter Miami could happen

De Bruyne’s potential move to Miami is not as far-fetched as it may seem. For one, Beckham’s project offers a compelling mix of ambition, lifestyle, and the allure of playing alongside Lionel Messi. Miami’s vibrant culture and Messi’s presence have already attracted global stars, and De Bruyne could be next.

Moreover, the Herons are reportedly willing to offer a lucrative multi-year contract, making the prospect of joining MLS financially attractive. With his Manchester City future uncertain, the timing seems perfect for Beckham to strike.

The Belgian has faced a difficult season due to injury setbacks. A hamstring injury sidelined him for five months, and a sports hernia at the start of the current campaign further limited his playing time. Despite these challenges, he has shown flashes of brilliance, recently contributing a goal and an assist in a man-of-the-match performance against Nottingham Forest.

While rumors have occasionally suggested tension between De Bruyne and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, the pair has publicly dismissed such claims. However, uncertainty about his future remains as he enters the final year of his contract.

What De Bruyne would bring to Miami

If Kevin De Bruyne were to join Inter Miami, his arrival would significantly enhance the team’s tactical flexibility. As a creative force in midfield, the midfield maestro could work in tandem with Messi and Busquets, providing pinpoint passes and unlocking defenses. His ability to deliver in high-pressure situations could make Inter Miami a formidable force in MLS.

Tactically, the veteran’s versatility would give coach Javier Mascherano several options. He could operate in an advanced midfield role, supporting Messi and Suarez in attack, or drop deeper alongside Busquets to dictate play. Either way, his presence would elevate the team’s level of play.