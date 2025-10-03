Report: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal to face South American team ahead of 2026 World Cup

While they have yet to officially secure a spot in the FIFA World Cup 2026, Portugal are shaping up to be one of the most competitive teams at next summer’s tournament. As part of their lead-up to that challenge, Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates could face a South American side.

According to A Bola, Portugal are currently in talks to schedule a friendly match against Colombia at the beginning of next year. The proposed date is March 2026, during the final international break before the World Cup kicks off in June across the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

The report also notes that Colombia is not the only option being considered. Another high-level South American national team, Ecuador, is also on the radar, though that alternative appears to have less momentum.

However, for any of these matchups to become reality, one key condition must be met: Portugal must clinch direct qualification to the 2026 World Cup without needing to go through the European playoffs. Otherwise, that March window would be taken up by official qualifying matches, making a friendly impossible.

Colombia are already qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with stars like Luis Díaz and James Rodríguez.

How are Portugal doing in the World Cup qualifiers?

Portugal’s start to the World Cup qualifiers has been flawless. They lead Group F with a perfect record, having defeated Armenia 5–0 and Hungary 3–2. With six points, they sit three ahead of second-place Armenia and five ahead of Hungary and Ireland.

During this international break, Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates will host Ireland on Saturday, October 11, and then face Hungary at home again three days later. If they win both matches—and other results in the group go their way—Portugal could secure World Cup qualification this month, regardless of what happens in the remaining November fixtures.

Colombia could be a strong test for Portugal

Unlike Portugal, Colombia have already secured their spot in the World Cup. They clinched qualification in September with dominant wins over Bolivia and Venezuela, which put them in third place in the standings, behind only Argentina and Ecuador.

Led by James Rodriguez and Luis Diaz, they will be playing in their seventh World Cup after missing out on Qatar 2022. Given the quality of their roster and the high level of competition in South America, Colombia could offer a valuable test for Portugal ahead of the tournament in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The two sides have never faced each other before.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo play in the 2026 World Cup?

Cristiano Ronaldo currently shares the all-time record for most World Cup appearances by a player, with five. That list also includes Lionel Messi, as well as other legends like Gianluigi Buffon, Lothar Matthaus, and Rafael Marquez. However, CR7 now has a historic opportunity to stand at the top.

Ronaldo—just like Messi with Argentina—is still part of the Portugal squad, despite his age, with only eight months remaining before the next World Cup. While both players have remained cautious when discussing their future, all signs point to them making history in 2026 with a sixth World Cup appearance—an achievement that may stand for decades.