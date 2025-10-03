Cristiano Ronaldo’s 2006 World Cup wink explained: His ex-Manchester United teammate Wayne Rooney tells the full story after two decades

It was one of the most iconic and controversial images in modern soccer history — a red card, a wink, and two Manchester United teammates caught in the middle of an international storm. Almost two decades on, Wayne Rooney has finally lifted the lid on the real story behind Cristiano Ronaldo and that unforgettable World Cup moment, breaking his silence after years of speculation. What once looked like betrayal has now taken on a very different meaning.

The 2006 World Cup in Germany provided no shortage of drama, but few incidents captured the global spotlight quite like the quarter-final clash between England and Portugal. Midway through a tense and physical encounter, Rooney clashed with Ricardo Carvalho. Argentine referee Jorge Larrionda swiftly brandished the red card, leaving England with ten men and a mountain to climb.

Cameras zoomed in on Ronaldo speaking to the official and then delivering a sly wink toward the Portugal bench. In England, it was interpreted as a signal of triumph — a teammate celebrating the downfall of his club colleague.

The backlash was immediate. Ronaldo was branded a “traitor” by the British tabloids, and boos followed him across Premier League stadiums for months. For the English public, the wink turned the Portuguese forward into public enemy number one.

Rooney speaks after nearly 20 years

Now, years later, Rooney has finally told the truth on his own BBC podcast, The Wayne Rooney Show. To the surprise of many, he insists there was never any animosity. “I spoke to Cristiano right after the game in the tunnel, and there was no issue at all. I just wished him luck for the semifinal,” Rooney admitted.

But he didn’t stop there. In a revelation that stunned listeners, he confessed: “In the first half, I tried to get him booked for diving. If I could have gotten him sent off, I would have. During the game, we were rivals, but once it was over and we were back at United, it was done.”

This candid admission completely rewrites the narrative that haunted both men for years. Far from being betrayed, Rooney was simply caught up in the heat of a fiercely competitive match — and so was Ronaldo.

The Portuguese eventually departed for Real Madrid in 2009, while Rooney remained at United until 2017, etching his name into the club’s history books. Yet, the respect between the two has endured, their friendship tested but never broken by that infamous moment in Germany.