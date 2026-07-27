Report: Andrea Pirlo will not take Italy head coach spot, leading Paolo Maldini to resign as technical director

After failing to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, the Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC) decided to rebuild its sporting project. To do so, Pep Guardiola was the priority candidate, but he rejected the opportunity. As a result, Andrea Pirlo appeared to be the new head coach for this process. However, the Italian legend has been ruled out for a surprising reason, reportedly leading Paolo Maldini to resign as technical director.

According to Sky Sports Italia, the FIGC and Andrea Pirlo were very close to reaching an agreement for him to become Italy‘s new head coach. However, he has been ruled out due to his association with a Russian sports betting platform, which led to significant political pressure. Because of this, FIGC President Giovanni Malagò decided not to give the green light to his appointment as head coach, forcing the federation to look elsewhere.

Amid these reports, Andrea Pirlo released a statement on his social media, seeking to clarify everything. “After learning last night that I am no longer a candidate for the Italian national team, I feel it is my duty to clarify certain matters… The professional collaboration that has been the subject of recent controversy arose in the context of my career in the United Arab Emirates and is exclusively commercial and sporting in nature,” he said, via Instagram.

Paolo Maldini expected to step down as Italy technical director

Amid the rebuild of the sporting project, Paolo Maldini and Leonardo, his assistant, emerged as the key duo behind the major decisions. As a result, the rejections from Pep Guardiola and Carlo Ancelotti left Andrea Pirlo as their only option. Following President Giovanni Malagò’s rejection, the Italian legend has reportedly decided to resign from his position as technical director.

Paolo Maldini, Technical Director of Italy.

According to Sky Sports Italia, Maldini and Leonardo have decided to resign from the FIGC if Italy’s new head coach does not align with their vision of the game. While both are seeking a revolution, the potential candidate represent a continuation of the old approach. As the leaders behind these decisions, they believe that remaining in their roles without believing in the head coach would be a waste of time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Paolo Maldini reveals talks with Brazil boss Carlo Ancelotti over Italy head coach vacancy

Report: Antonio Conte emerges as Malagò’s top Italy candidate

Without Paolo Maldini and Leonardo by his side, Giovanni Malagò appears to be the sole decision-maker in the selection of Italy’s new head coach. As a result, he is reportedly leaning toward a more conservative decision, seeking immediate impact. Antonio Conte is reportedly the absolute priority to become Italy’s new head coach. With this, Malagò is taking a completely different path from the one Maldini wanted.

Although the narrative of the rebuild pointed toward a new process, Conte represents a continuation of the old one. Basing his style of play on defense and counterattacking soccer, Italy appear determined to give the past another chance. In addition, the development of young players could be put on hold, as the head coach tends to rely on veterans, taking an approach that is focused only on winning in the short term.