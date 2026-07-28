AC Milan head coach Ruben Amorim gets real on Rafael Leao’s future: ‘He is our player until anything changes’

After a disappointing end to the season, AC Milan have decided to begin a reconstruction of their sporting project. Amid this process, Rafael Leao has put his future in doubt, making it clear that he wants to leave. Despite this, he has not found a team yet, creating a lot of debate around his situation. In response, head coach Ruben Amorim has broken his silence on the matter, making his position clear.

“He is our player until anything changes, the team comes first. It is not too complicated, for me the team is the most important thing… I will speak with Rafael, with [Goncalo] Ramos, with [Alexis] Saelemaekers, with all the players returning from the World Cup to explain what we will do. I know there is a lot of speculation about some of our players, but they remain ours until anything changes,” Ruben Amorim said, as per Gianluca Dimarzio.

At the end of the 2025-26 season, Rafael Leao publicly announced his desire to leave AC Milan. However, he has a contract with the Rossoneri until 2028, so his departure is not easy at all. Instead of creating more noise around the star’s future, Ruben Amorim has looked to keep the focus on the team, opening the door to his continuity if he wants it himself.

Amid the criticism, Leao established as one of the Rossoneri’s most important players. In 31 games, he scored 10 goals and provided 3 assists, playing out of position. However, Ruben Amorim could find his best version again, using him as a left winger and giving him more prominence. In addition, he has reportedly not received any offers from the Premier League or LaLiga, his two preferred options.

Rafael Leao of AC Milan competes for the ball with Manuel Akanji of FC Inter.

Report: Fenerbahce chase Rafael Leao in a €42M move from AC Milan

Rafael Leao was determined to leave AC Milan, looking to move to the Premier League or LaLiga. However, he has not received concrete offers from either of the two leagues, as teams are prioritizing other moves in different positions. Therefore, the 27-year-old star only has one real possibility left: Fenerbahce. The Turkish side is reportedly pursuing the Portuguese player in a €42M move.

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According to Sport Mediaset, Fenerbahce have made a formal offer to AC Milan for Rafael Leao, in a €42M operation. They are proposing a loan deal with a mandatory purchase option worth €35M, along with a €5M fee and €2M in performance-based add-ons. However, the Rossoneri remain firm: A direct transfer worth €50M. In addition, the Turkish side has not yet secured its place in the Champions League, preventing Leao from accepting.