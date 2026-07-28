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Paolo Maldini’s Italy future in doubt after president Giovanni Malagò confirms Roberto Mancini as head coach

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Paolo Maldini, Technical Director of Italy, and Roberto Mancini.
© Gabriele Maltinti/Abdullah Ahmed/Getty ImagesPaolo Maldini, Technical Director of Italy, and Roberto Mancini.

Italy have decided to begin a reconstruction of their sporting project. While names such as Carlo Ancelotti and Pep Guardiola were approached, neither accepted the challenge. In addition, Andrea Pirlo was ruled out because of his relationship with a Russian betting company. Therefore, Italian Soccer Federation president Giovanni Malagò has confirmed Roberto Mancini as the new head coach. After this, Paolo Maldini‘s future in Italy is in doubt.

“I am talking to Mancini because he is the new coach… We’re waiting for him to sign,” Giovanni Malagò revealed, as per The Athletic. With this in mind, Roberto is set for a second spell in Italy, looking for another UEFA Euro title. In the recent years, he has been coaching in Middle Eastern, having tenures at Saudi Arabia national team and Al Sadd, his recent team.

After his appointment, Paolo Maldini and Leonardo Araujo remain firm in leaving their positions in Italy, reports The Athletic. Far from being a tantrum, they do not seek to continue in a project in which they do not believe in its head coach. Although Mancini is the last one who gave the national team a title, he does not represent a ‘new era’ of playing style and commitment to young players, making Maldini resign.

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President Giovanni Malagò seems to have decided on an ideal replacement for Paolo Maldini as Technical Director: Claudio Ranieri. According to The Athletic, the 74-year-old veteran will be the new sporting leader of Italy, leading the reconstruction. With this duo, they seek to be top contenders for UEFA Euro 2028, as they have a great relationship and a similar idea of the game.

Roberto Mancini and Claudio Ranieri.

Roberto Mancini and Claudio Ranieri.

Italy opt for a slight adjustment instead of a major overhaul

Despite failing to qualify for three consecutive World Cup editions, Italy seemed to need a deep reconstruction. With this in mind, Paolo Maldini was looking for a new offensive style of play, together with a real commitment to young players. Instead, Giovanni Malagò has decided to make a conservative choice, giving Roberto Mancini another chance, which is a continuation of the same style of play and little commitment to young players.

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Report: Pep Guardiola demands €20M salary to consider Italy job amid negotiations with Paolo Maldini

Under Mancini, Italy will return to their greatest strength: Defensive solidity and brilliance on the counterattack. Far from this being a problem, it will make it easier for the team to compete directly for titles, as it will not have to learn a new way of playing. However, young players may not have much space to shine, as the head coach usually bets on veterans who have already excelled at the elite level.

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