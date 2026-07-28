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Zinedine Zidane offers a glimpse into his playing style as France coach: ‘What motivates me is scoring goals’

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Zinedine Zidane, new France head coach.
© Sarah Stier/Getty ImagesZinedine Zidane, new France head coach.

Despite his successful era, Didier Deschamps has left his position as France‘s head coach, leaving behind a huge legacy. As the natural replacement, Zinedine Zidane has been announced, returning to a coaching role several years after his departure from Real Madrid. With high expectations surrounding his tenure, Zidane has already given hints about his style of play, making his priorities clear.

You will soon see my style; we will have a press conference in September. I am passionate about soccer. I played as a number 10, what motivates me is scoring goals. I lived in Spain for 25 years, you already know what that means. On the pitch, I was a leader. Today, I am becoming a leader thanks to my experience,” Zinedine Zidane reveals in the press conference.

Even though he was not direct about his playing style, Zidane did make it clear that his approach will be offensive. With Kylian Mbappé and Ousmane Dembélé, France aim to be the top candidate to win UEFA Euro 2028, competing against Spain. However, the main challenge he will have will be the midfield, as he does not have players like Toni Kroos or Luka Modric, making this a major problem for his intentions.

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Being his first experience as a national team coach, Zidane will have all eyes on him at UEFA Euro 2028. To give consistency to his game, he could return to the use of three midfielders, something that has not been usual recently. There, new young players could emerge, along with a possible return of Eduardo Camavinga to give meaning to his style of play.

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Zidane opens up on ‘the difference’ between France and club jobs

Zinedine Zidane has established as one of the best coaches in Real Madrid’s history. After winning three consecutive UEFA Champions League titles, he decided to leave the project in a surprising move. Despite always having offers on the table, he decided to wait for France, making it clear that it was his only possibility. In his presentation, he revealed the difference between both experiences.

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I always saw this team as my future. I did not sign for a club for that reason. The only thing I wanted to do after Madrid was manage the French national team… It is something different from what I do at the club. But I am not afraid of it. It is what I wanted to do. I will have a balance between my personal life and the French national team, and that suits me wonderfully,” Zidane concluded.

Being a job that is a little slower, Zinedine Zidane will have many more chances to create a long-term project. In addition, he has decided to praise Deschamps’ work, making it clear that he will have a close relationship with him. Therefore, the French legend aims to have a long-term role with the national team, seeking to chase titles again after years of drought.

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