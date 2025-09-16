Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Serie A
Comments

Refereeing controversy in Milan’s Serie A win: Christian Pulisic aims two-word shout at match official after Bologna win

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan.
© Marco Luzzani/Getty ImagesChristian Pulisic of AC Milan.

Milan earned a narrow but vital 1-0 victory over Bologna at San Siro last weekend, but the result was overshadowed by controversy as referee Matteo Marcenaro overturned a crucial penalty decision late in the match — and Christian Pulisic voiced his frustration with a cryptic two-word message.

Coming off the international break, Milan knew they needed to keep momentum on their side. Massimiliano Allegri’s men had bounced back strongly after a shock opening-day defeat to Cremonese, and they were determined to show the San Siro faithful that the resurgence was real.

The match itself was a cagey affair, with both sides cautious and measured. But in the 60th minute, Luka Modric produced the moment of quality that separated the two teams. The Croatian midfielder coolly slotted home from just outside the box, a finish that reflected his trademark composure and intelligence on the ball. The real drama, however, came in the closing stages of the game. Milan was awarded a penalty after Christopher Nkunku was fouled inside the box — only for VAR to intervene and overturn the decision. The reversal left players, staff, and fans fuming.

Even FIGC president Gabriele Gravina later admitted that a serious error had been made, telling Radio Anch’io Sport: “This is an obvious mistake. But when we talk about technology, we are moving forward, not going back to the past. Technology has significantly reduced the percentage of errors.”

Allegri, who had been visibly animated on the touchline, was sent off after expressing his anger at the decision. The dismissal means he will miss Milan’s next match on the sidelines — a further blow for the Rossoneri.

Advertisement
Tweet placeholder

What did Pulisic say?

Among the players to express frustration was Christian Pulisic. The USMNT captain, who entered the game as a second-half substitute, was lively from the moment he came on. He created two dangerous chances — setting up Santiago Gimenez, who hit the post, and playing in Nkunku for the move that led to the overturned penalty.

But Pulisic also felt he had a claim of his own. After nutmegging the opponent’s defender inside the box, he appeared to be dragged down. Neither the referee nor VAR considered it a foul.

Advertisement
Tweet placeholder

The next day, Pulisic took to Instagram to share a video clip of the incident — and this is where the mystery came in. The Milan star captioned the clip with just two words: “Ayee Refff”, followed by a laughing emoji. It was a playful but pointed jab at the referee’s decision not to award him a spot-kick

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Video: Luka Modric scores first goal for AC Milan against Bologna just after turning 40

Video: Luka Modric scores first goal for AC Milan against Bologna just after turning 40

Luka Modric netted his first goal wearing the AC Milan shirt against Bologna days after turning 40 years old.

Why is Christian Pulisic not playing for AC Milan in Serie A clash against Bologna?

Why is Christian Pulisic not playing for AC Milan in Serie A clash against Bologna?

With AC Milan hosting Bologna for a key 2025-26 Serie A clash, Christian Pulisic's absence casted doubts among fans.

How to watch AC Milan vs Bologna match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Serie A

How to watch AC Milan vs Bologna match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Serie A

AC Milan will clash with Bologna in Matchday 3 of the 2025/2026 Serie A season. Fans in the USA can catch every moment, with complete kickoff schedules and broadcast details available for both TV and streaming services.

Scaloni on MLS vs Liga MX: Argentina boss and Messi’s coach sends strong words to U.S. soccer

Scaloni on MLS vs Liga MX: Argentina boss and Messi’s coach sends strong words to U.S. soccer

The 2025 Leagues Cup proved MLS’s strength, with four American clubs reaching the semifinals and Seattle Sounders defeating Messi’s Inter Miami in the final.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo