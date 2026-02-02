Christian Pulisic reportedly receives upsetting injury update at AC Milan ahead of Serie A clash vs. Bologna

Christian Pulisic has endured a noticeable dip in form in 2026, with the USMNT star yet to record a goal contribution for AC Milan this calendar year, a sharp contrast to his early-season impact. As the Rossoneri prepare for a key Serie A matchup against Bologna, Pulisic has now been dealt a concerning injury update.

Following a 1-1 draw with AS Roma last Sunday, Milan failed to close the gap on city rivals Inter Milan, who have gone on an impressive unbeaten run of 10 wins and one draw since losing the Derby della Madonnina. Inter sit on 55 points with an eight-point lead, leaving Milan in urgent need of three points against Bologna, though head coach Massimiliano Allegri may be without a full squad.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Pulisic is managing ongoing muscular discomfort that has lingered in recent weeks. Allegri granted the squad a rest day on Friday, but the American still reported to Milanello for treatment, where the issue reportedly persisted.

Pulisic has already battled a hamstring injury suffered during the October international break with the USMNT, an issue that sidelined him for nearly seven weeks. Since returning, Milan have played 14 matches, with Pulisic missing two and completing the full 90 minutes only twice: against Genoa and Fiorentina.

Ahead of Tuesday’s Matchday 23 clash with Bologna, Milan are reportedly hopeful Pulisic can at least make the bench and be used if needed, similar to his appearance against Roma, when he was introduced in the 69th minute for Christopher Nkunku. His availability, however, will be assessed over the next 24 hours, raising fresh concerns about his fitness.

Milan’s injury crisis in attack

A less-than-fully-fit Pulisic would be a significant setback for Milan’s Scudetto push, with little margin for error as Inter continue to build separation at the top of the table. Compounding the issue, Milan are dealing with multiple attacking concerns beyond the USMNT star.

Striker Niclas Füllkrug has been playing through a fracture in his right toe and, while available, is expected to be limited to a substitute role. Meanwhile, Rafael Leão continues to manage pubalgia, with his workload carefully monitored to avoid setbacks, leaving Nkunku as the only fully fit attacking option ahead of the trip to Bologna.