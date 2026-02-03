Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Serie A
Comments

Is Christian Pulisic playing today? Predicted lineups for Bologna vs. AC Milan in the Serie A clash

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Follow us on Google!
Christian Pulisic of AC Milan during the Serie A match.
© Alessandro Sabattini/Getty ImagesChristian Pulisic of AC Milan during the Serie A match.

AC Milan started the 2025-26 season in top form, even becoming leaders of Serie A for several weeks. However, they have accumulated a series of inconsistencies, losing the top spot. In fact, the Rossoneri are coming off a draw against AS Roma, losing key points. Nevertheless, they face Bologna today, looking for a victory that will allow them to return to their best form. With this in mind, fans are keeping a close eye on Christian Pulisic‘s status ahead of the game.

Although Christian Pulisic has been a mainstay under coach Massimiliano Allegri in recent matches, the USMNT star will reportedly miss the Rossoneri’s game against Bologna. According to Gianluca Di Marzio and Antonio Vitiello, the 27-year-old has been diagnosed with bursitis, which sidelines him for the match. This setback marks his third injury of the season, hindering his otherwise impressive performance.

Pulisic once found peak scoring form with AC Milan, but the USMNT star has now gone five consecutive matches without a goal, drawing serious criticism from fans. However, he hasn’t fully reached his best physical condition yet, and the lack of attacking stars may have forced him to exert extra physical effort. Therefore, the 27-year-old’s absence might be crucial in restoring him to full fitness ahead of the final phase of the season.

In the absence of Christian Pulisic, coach Massimiliano Allegri may once again rely on Rafael Leão and Christopher Nkunku to make a significant impact. Additionally, Adrien Rabiot will play a crucial role in the attack, as his goal-scoring ability will be more important than ever to secure a win. Furthermore, Bologna have won only one of their last six Serie A matches, suggesting that AC Milan might not encounter too many difficulties in claiming victory.

AC Milan players

Matteo Gabbia of AC Milan acknowledges the fans with teammates after the Serie A match.

Bologna predicted lineup vs. AC Milan

Ahead of the match against AC Milan, Bologna remain without key goalkeeper Łukasz Skorupski, while Jhon Lucumí is doubtful due to physical issues. However, coach Vincenzo Italiano has a fairly competitive squad, with Riccardo Orsolini and Jonathan Rowe expected to lead the attack. In addition, Santiago Castro and Federico Bernardeschi could also play key roles in pushing for a victory against the Rossoneri.

Advertisement
How to watch Bologna vs AC Milan in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Serie A

see also

How to watch Bologna vs AC Milan in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Serie A

Considering this, Bologna could play as follows: Federico Ravaglia; Nadir Zortea, Nicolò Casale, Torbjörn Heggem, Juan Miranda; Remo Freuler, Lewis Ferguson; Riccardo Orsolini, Jens Odgaard, Nicolò Cambiaghi; Santiago Castro.

AC Milan predicted lineup vs. Bologna

Although Christian Pulisic is AC Milan’s most notable absence, coach Massimiliano Allegri will also be without Alexis Saelemaekers and Santiago Giménez. As a result, they are expected to make significant changes to the starting lineup. Even so, the Rossoneri remain clear favorites to secure the win, as stars such as Rafael Leão and Adrien Rabiot are fully fit and ready to play a crucial role in the match.

With this in mind, AC Milan could start as follows: Mike Maignan; Fikayo Tomori, Matteo Gabbia, Koni De Winter; Zachary Athekame, Samuele Ricci, Luka Modric, Adrien Rabiot, Davide Bartesaghi; Rafael Leao, Christopher Nkunku.

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
How to watch Bologna vs AC Milan in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Serie A

How to watch Bologna vs AC Milan in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Serie A

Bologna will face AC Milan on Matchday 23 of the 2025/26 Serie A season. Here’s everything you need to know about the date, location, kickoff time, and viewing options, including TV coverage and live streaming in the USA.

Christian Pulisic reportedly receives upsetting injury update at AC Milan ahead of Serie A clash vs. Bologna

Christian Pulisic reportedly receives upsetting injury update at AC Milan ahead of Serie A clash vs. Bologna

Set to face Bolgona to keep up the pace in the Serie A title race, AC Milan star Christian Pulisic has reportedly received an upsetting injury update.

How to watch Napoli vs Bologna in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Supercoppa Italiana

How to watch Napoli vs Bologna in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Supercoppa Italiana

Napoli and Bologna face each other in the 2025/2026 Supercoppa Italiana final. Find the full kickoff schedule along with TV listings and streaming broadcast information here.

How to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Carabao Cup

How to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Carabao Cup

Arsenal face Chelsea in the second leg of the 2025/26 Carabao Cup semifinals. Supporters in the United States can watch every moment live on television or through streaming platforms, with multiple viewing options available.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo