Is Christian Pulisic playing today? Predicted lineups for Bologna vs. AC Milan in the Serie A clash

AC Milan started the 2025-26 season in top form, even becoming leaders of Serie A for several weeks. However, they have accumulated a series of inconsistencies, losing the top spot. In fact, the Rossoneri are coming off a draw against AS Roma, losing key points. Nevertheless, they face Bologna today, looking for a victory that will allow them to return to their best form. With this in mind, fans are keeping a close eye on Christian Pulisic‘s status ahead of the game.

Although Christian Pulisic has been a mainstay under coach Massimiliano Allegri in recent matches, the USMNT star will reportedly miss the Rossoneri’s game against Bologna. According to Gianluca Di Marzio and Antonio Vitiello, the 27-year-old has been diagnosed with bursitis, which sidelines him for the match. This setback marks his third injury of the season, hindering his otherwise impressive performance.

Pulisic once found peak scoring form with AC Milan, but the USMNT star has now gone five consecutive matches without a goal, drawing serious criticism from fans. However, he hasn’t fully reached his best physical condition yet, and the lack of attacking stars may have forced him to exert extra physical effort. Therefore, the 27-year-old’s absence might be crucial in restoring him to full fitness ahead of the final phase of the season.

In the absence of Christian Pulisic, coach Massimiliano Allegri may once again rely on Rafael Leão and Christopher Nkunku to make a significant impact. Additionally, Adrien Rabiot will play a crucial role in the attack, as his goal-scoring ability will be more important than ever to secure a win. Furthermore, Bologna have won only one of their last six Serie A matches, suggesting that AC Milan might not encounter too many difficulties in claiming victory.

Matteo Gabbia of AC Milan acknowledges the fans with teammates after the Serie A match.

Bologna predicted lineup vs. AC Milan

Ahead of the match against AC Milan, Bologna remain without key goalkeeper Łukasz Skorupski, while Jhon Lucumí is doubtful due to physical issues. However, coach Vincenzo Italiano has a fairly competitive squad, with Riccardo Orsolini and Jonathan Rowe expected to lead the attack. In addition, Santiago Castro and Federico Bernardeschi could also play key roles in pushing for a victory against the Rossoneri.

Considering this, Bologna could play as follows: Federico Ravaglia; Nadir Zortea, Nicolò Casale, Torbjörn Heggem, Juan Miranda; Remo Freuler, Lewis Ferguson; Riccardo Orsolini, Jens Odgaard, Nicolò Cambiaghi; Santiago Castro.

AC Milan predicted lineup vs. Bologna

Although Christian Pulisic is AC Milan’s most notable absence, coach Massimiliano Allegri will also be without Alexis Saelemaekers and Santiago Giménez. As a result, they are expected to make significant changes to the starting lineup. Even so, the Rossoneri remain clear favorites to secure the win, as stars such as Rafael Leão and Adrien Rabiot are fully fit and ready to play a crucial role in the match.

With this in mind, AC Milan could start as follows: Mike Maignan; Fikayo Tomori, Matteo Gabbia, Koni De Winter; Zachary Athekame, Samuele Ricci, Luka Modric, Adrien Rabiot, Davide Bartesaghi; Rafael Leao, Christopher Nkunku.

