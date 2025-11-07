Huge reinforcement on way for Christian Pulisic and Luka Modric? How Milan could land Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski in January, all thanks to Santiago Gimenez

Milan finds itself at a critical turning point in their season — a campaign that started with promise but is now testing the patience of both players and fans. Christian Pulisic, Milan’s creative spark, and Luka Modric, the club’s veteran midfield leader, have carried much of the weight in recent matches. But with the team’s attacking options running thin and Santiago Gimenez’s struggles continuing, whispers have begun to circulate around a potential game-changing reinforcement in Robert Lewandowski — one that could alter the balance of power in Serie A.

The mystery begins with Santiago Gimenez, whose Milan story has turned from hopeful to uncertain in just a few months. The 24-year-old Mexican forward — signed from Feyenoord for $33 million in January — was expected to lead the line and bring back the club’s attacking edge. Yet, despite his tireless work rate, he has failed to score a single Serie A goal this season.

As La Gazzetta dello Sport wrote, “He has entered a tunnel over the last few matches, and the more he runs, the deeper he digs himself.” Gimenez’s contribution has been largely invisible on the scoresheet, even if his movement and defensive work have earned Allegri’s admiration. The coach has defended his striker publicly, emphasizing that “Santi works for the team, he opens spaces for others — that is also scoring in a way.” But patience at San Siro is said to be running out. In a league where every point counts, goals are non-negotiable.

Worse still, the Mexican recently revealed that he has been playing with an ankle injury for months, admitting on social media: “I have been playing without being 100%, but now it’s time to stop and recover.” His absence adds to a growing list of injuries, leaving the club alarmingly short of attacking options. According to Corriere dello Sport, the next two months will determine his fate: “If goals do not arrive by Christmas, Milan will move decisively in the transfer market.”

Allegri’s frustration and the striker crisis

The root of Milan’s current struggles lies in its lack of a reliable goalscorer. Despite Luka Modric’s influence and Pulisic’s creativity, the Rossoneri have scored just nine goals in their last eight league games — a far cry from a title-winning pace.

When Gimenez was signed, the expectation was that he would thrive in Serie A as he had in the Eredivisie, where he scored 65 goals in 105 appearances for Feyenoord. Instead, the Mexican forward has endured 627 goalless minutes in Serie A, prompting mounting speculation about his future.

As Calciomercato bluntly summarized earlier: “He never scores. And Milan cannot wait forever.” With the January transfer window fast approaching, Allegri and sporting director Geoffrey Moncada have begun exploring alternatives. That search, it turns out, has led them to Barcelona — and to one of the most prolific strikers of his generation.

The Lewandowski plan emerges

This is where the mystery unfolds. According to SportItalia’s Gianluigi Longari, Robert Lewandowski has “strongly emerged” as a candidate to strengthen Milan’s attack in January.

The 37-year-old Barcelona striker, whose contract expires in June 2026, remains one of Europe’s most reliable goal scorers, even amid injuries and reduced minutes this season. He has netted four goals in 10 appearances for the Catalan club and continues to express his commitment to staying focused: “I’m in no hurry. I just want to score goals and help the team win trophies,” he told reporters this week.

However, financial realities at Camp Nou could soon change the equation. With the Catalans restricted by Financial Fair Play and unable to invest heavily in January, they might be forced to listen if a reasonable offer arrives. Milan, meanwhile, is keeping close contact with Lewandowski’s agent, Pini Zahavi, exploring a deal modeled after the one that brought Luka Modric to San Siro — a short-term, low-cost contract with performance-based bonuses.

The intriguing part? Gimenez’s agent, Rafaela Pimenta, is reportedly assisting in the talks. As Sport explains, “Pimenta is looking for a solution for Gimenez and could help Milan by facilitating another high-profile deal.”