Lionel Messi reveals the key behind his smooth MLS adaptation with Inter Miami

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF arrives at the stadium prior to the 2025 MLS Cup Playoff match.
Despite entering MLS as a veteran, Lionel Messi quickly made his mark with impressive performances in the league. Over his two full seasons with Inter Miami, he has netted more than 19 goals, even claiming the title of top scorer in the most recent league edition. This remarkable achievement positions him as a leading candidate to win the MVP award once again. In light of his success, the Argentine has chosen to speak out about his adaptation to the Herons in MLS.

We enjoy everyday life, but in a different way because we enjoy it differently, more relaxed… Obviously, we want to, but the pressure is different, and that makes life more relaxed. We enjoy our family more, our children more, being able to come to training, being able to go to the games, spending much more time at home every day, coming home and not thinking so much about soccer and thinking more about other things,” Lionel Messi said, via Diario Sport.

Lionel Messi has prioritized the peace and comfort of his family, which they seem to be enjoying in Miami after his unsettling time in Paris. When he mentions feeling more relaxed in MLS, he’s not alluding to the level of the league, but rather to the immense pressure he experienced at PSG and Barcelona to win every year or face being deemed a failure. Consequently, the Herons’ continuous growth process allows him to feel much more at ease at this stage of his life.

Although Messi appears more relaxed in other aspects of his life, his exceptional talent has already left a historic mark on the Herons. In the 2025 season, the Argentine has guided his team to the conference semifinals of the playoffs for the first time in its history. With his remarkable form, Inter Miami rank among the favorites to win their first MLS Cup, which would complement the other three titles the team has secured since Lionel’s transformative arrival.

Messi revels the reason behind his impressive performances at Inter Miami

Throughout his over 20-year professional career, Lionel Messi has won 46 titles, cementing himself as the most successful player in history. After triumphing in Europe, the Argentine brought his winning mentality to the Herons. Despite Inter Miami’s short history, they have already claimed three titles with Messi in top form as the MLS’s leading scorer. With this, the veteran recently disclosed what drives him to maintain such impressive performance levels.

Messi’s Inter Miami reach MLS Playoffs semifinals for the first time: Who and when will they face next?

“I like is playing soccer and competing. I don’t like losing to anyone, and every time I step onto the field, I go out there to win, or at least try to. I like to compete, and that was kind of the challenge for me and the other guys who arrived too. We joined a club that was only a few years old and growing rapidly. It was a bit about turning it into a competitive club, one that fights for titles and that we can accompany in its growth. I think we did it,” Lionel Messi said, via Diario Sport.

Lionel Messi clinched the MLS Golden Boot at the conclusion of the regular season. He has continued to elevate his scoring statistics, amassing a total of 34 goals this season. Additionally, the Argentine has provided 17 assists, establishing himself as one of the league’s top players and a key contributor to his team. Consequently, the veteran star aims for his first MLS Cup, transforming the team’s history.

