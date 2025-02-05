Milan have made a bold statement in the transfer market with the acquisition of Santiago Gimenez, a move that has not only strengthened their squad but also triggered an explosive commercial impact. The Mexican striker, signed from Feyenoord in a €35 million deal, has already made headlines before even stepping onto the pitch at San Siro.

The excitement surrounding Gimenez’s arrival is evident in the staggering spike in merchandise sales, reminiscent of the phenomenon that followed Christian Pulisic’s move to Milan. In the 24 hours following the official announcement, Milan’s online sales skyrocketed by 388%, while personalized jersey sales featuring Gimenez’s name surged by an astonishing 543%.

This commercial explosion is not just limited to Italy. The United States accounted for 42% of total sales, followed by Mexico (18%), Italy (18%), and the Netherlands (9%). The numbers underline the global reach of Gimenez’s transfer, especially among Mexican fans who see him as a national icon.

The geographical breakdown of sales further highlights Milan’s global appeal, particularly in North America:

United States – 42% of total orders California: 33% Texas: 23% Illinois: 7%

Mexico – 18% of total orders

Italy – 18% of total orders

Netherlands – 9% of total orders

Incredibly, 92% of printed jerseys during the 24-hour period after his signing had Gimenez’s name on them. This level of demand is unprecedented for a new signing and underscores the massive enthusiasm surrounding Milan’s latest addition.

Gimenez: Milan’s record signing

The Italian side had been chasing Gimenez for months, with negotiations stretching back to the summer transfer window. Feyenoord initially resisted, but Milan’s persistence paid off, securing the 23-year-old forward in a club-record deal.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the final package is valued at €35 million, including bonuses, making Gimenez the most expensive striker Milan have signed since Krzysztof Piatek in 2019. The Dutch club has also included a resale clause, ensuring they will benefit from any future transfer of the player.

For Milan, this move marks a significant investment in their attack, with Gimenez set to fill the void left by Alvaro Morata’s departure to Galatasaray. With 65 goals in all competitions for Feyenoord, the Mexican international arrives with high expectations, and his impact could be felt immediately as he aims to make his debut against Roma in the Coppa Italia quarter-finals.

Commercial sensation: Pulisic-level hype?

Gimenez’s arrival has drawn comparisons to Christian Pulisic’s transfer to Milan, which triggered a global wave of fan engagement and merchandise sales.

After acquiring the USMNT star, Milan’s commercial presence skyrocketed, as reported by Mike Moylan of Soccer.com in March 2024: “Since Christian Pulisic was signed, sales have increased by 400%, with Pulisic forming 70% of all name and number choices for jerseys.”

The 26-year-old’s move saw the Rossoneri become the most-watched Italian team in North America, proving the immense value of signing players with strong international followings. Now, with Gimenez’s signing, Milan appears to have found another commercial goldmine, especially in the Mexican and US markets.