Christian Pulisic’s journey in Europe provided glimpses of great promise in Germany. Periods of hype and stagnation followed in England. Now, he sets his sights on a potential revival in Italy.

First, it was Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga. Then, Chelsea acquired Pulisic for Premier League play. Now, AC Milan brings on Pulisic. The 24-year-old still has a great resume on paper, but there could be mounting doubts over whether or not he can rediscover the form that prompted the English club to spend almost $75 million for him in 2019.

Before Chelsea, Pulisic excelled with Dortmund. However, his final season at Stamford Bridge yielded a downturn in both form and playing time. As the United States star arrived in Milan for his medical on Wednesday, it became evident that his primary goal is to thrive and achieve success with this move.

Same goal unites Pulisic and AC Milan

The 24-year-old has put pen to paper with the Serie A team for the next four seasons. His ability to step up at the highest domestic level in preparation for Copa America in 2019 and the 2026 World Cup on home soil would be a huge boost for both club and nation.

Meanwhile, his signing is part of the Rossoneri’s bid to get back on track. The club won the Scudetto for the 19th time in the 2021/22 campaign. However, it floundered to a fourth-place finish the following season. Even though he has yet to make his debut in the Red and Black kit, Christian Pulisic’s influence can be seen and heard all around the club.

Club’s jersey sales rocket thanks to American consumers

Joe Pompliano, a business and sports content provider, claims that team shop sales have increased by an astounding 266%. The percentage of American consumers increased to 43% (from 9%), and Pulisic jerseys now account for 45% of all kit sales.

Additionally, AC Milan is touring the United States to play three games. Those games bring major contests to the schedule of summer friendlies in the United States. July 23 against Real Madrid, July 27 against Juventus and August 1 against Barcelona in Las Vegas. There will be nearly 100,000 people in attendance to see the game at the Rose Bowl in California. Tickets are already sold out.

PHOTO: IMAGO / NurPhoto