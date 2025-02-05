Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his 40th birthday on Wednesday, February 5th, amidst ongoing tributes from the football world. However, the Portuguese star surprised fans by announcing his post-retirement plans.

In an interview with Canal 11, the Al Nassr forward declared, “Being a club executive doesn’t make sense. Why would I want to be a manager, sporting director, or CEO? It’s my dream” He went on to state that his ultimate goal is to own a soccer club, expressing confidence that he will eventually own multiple clubs.

Ronaldo also addressed the long-standing debate comparing him to Lionel Messi, stating unequivocally, “In my opinion, I believe I’m the most complete soccer player who ever existed. I do everything in football. I’m good in the air, I take good free kicks, I’m good with my left foot, I’m fast, strong, and tall.”

He added, somewhat controversially, “It’s one thing if you prefer Lionel Messi, Pelé, or Diego Maradona – I respect that. But to say Cristiano isn’t complete is a lie.”

Mascherano’s response: A divergent opinion

Ronaldo’s outspoken comments quickly garnered a response from Javier Mascherano. The former Argentinian international stated, “I respect what Cristiano Ronaldo said, but I don’t think the same.” This counterpoint highlights the ongoing, passionate debate surrounding the greatest soccer player of all time.

Despite frequently being in the spotlight, Ronaldo’s recent public statements have been particularly forceful and controversial. His assertive opinions on the best player debate have sparked a renewed conversation among fans and experts alike. His 40th birthday serves as a moment to reflect on his phenomenal career, while also looking ahead to his ambitious post-retirement plans.