Real Madrid suffered a disappointing 2-0 defeat against Liverpool at Anfield, a result further complicated by an injury to Eduardo Camavinga. The loss leaves Real Madrid’s Champions League qualification to round of 16 hopes hanging in the balance.

Camavinga was forced off the pitch in the early stages of the second half after suffering a suspected hamstring injury. The French midfielder had to leave the field visibly distressed, clutching his left thigh.

He was replaced by Dani Ceballos shortly after Liverpool took the lead. The injury adds to Real Madrid’s growing list of absentees and poses a significant concern for manager Carlo Ancelotti.

Liverpool dominated the match, ultimately deserving victors. Alexis Mac Allister opened the scoring for the Reds in the 51st minute with a well-worked team goal. Kylian Mbappé missed a penalty opportunity for Real Madrid just nine minutes later.

While Mohamed Salah also missed a penalty for Liverpool in the 68th minute, Cody Gakpo sealed the victory for the home side with a headed goal from a corner kick in the 75th minute, capitalizing on defensive errors by the Real Madrid backline.

Champions League implications

The defeat is a significant setback for Real Madrid, jeopardizing their chances of securing direct qualification to the Champions League knockout stages. The result leaves them needing points in their remaining group stage matches to guarantee a top-eight finish and avoid the need for a playoff.

Real Madrid will now focus on their upcoming Champions League fixture against Atalanta in Bergamo. The defeat at Anfield has highlighted defensive vulnerabilities and the importance of Camavinga’s fitness. The upcoming match is now more crucial than ever, as Real Madrid fights to secure their position in the knockout stages of the competition.

The injury to Camavinga adds further concern, raising questions about the depth of the squad and the team’s ability to recover their form in time for this important fixture.