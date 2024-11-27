Ruud van Nistelrooy‘s managerial hiatus following his brief stint as interim manager at Manchester United has been short-lived. After attracting interest from several clubs, including Burnley and Hamburg, the former Real Madrid and Málaga striker has been as the new manager of Leicester City, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Van Nistelrooy, 48, was previously in charge of Manchester United following the departure of Erik ten Hag and before the arrival of Amorim. His four unbeaten games as interim manager included two impressive victories against Leicester City: a 5-2 triumph in the League Cup and a 3-0 win in the Premier League.

The Dutchman’s appointment comes after the dismissal of Steve Cooper. He beat out fellow candidates Carlos Corberán and Graham Potter for the role. His debut with the Foxes will be a challenging one: an away match against Brentford this weekend. Leicester, recently promoted, currently sits 16th in the league, just two points above the relegation zone.

A proven track record

This will be van Nistelrooy’s third managerial role in elite football. He previously managed PSV Eindhoven during the 2022-23 season, securing both the KNVB Cup and the Johan Cruyff Shield.

His appointment by Leicester City shows the club’s confidence in his capabilities and the experience he’s already gained in managing a high-profile team. The club hopes that his previous success will translate to a turnaround in Leicester’s fortunes.

The challenge for van Nistelrooy is clear: to steer Leicester away from the relegation battle. While his brief time at Manchester United ended without the permanent role, the Leicester job presents a new opportunity. His experience, coupled with his past successes, suggests a determination to make a lasting impact at the King Power Stadium.

The upcoming match against Brentford will be the first test of his managerial ability at Leicester, and all eyes will be on him as he attempts to turn around the club’s recent struggles.