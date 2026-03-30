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Nico Paz tops Real Madrid’s reported three-player re-sign list for 2026-27 season push

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Nico Paz of Argentina celebrates scoring a goal.
© Marcelo Endelli/Getty ImagesNico Paz of Argentina celebrates scoring a goal.

After establishing as one of the best players in Serie A, Nico Paz has attracted the attention of numerous clubs such as Inter Milan. Given his strong performances, the Argentine has reportedly caught the eye of Real Madrid, who are seeking a return. Alongside him, two other players have joined the list of potential returns that Los Blancos are targeting ahead of the 2026–27 season.

According to Francisco José Delgado via Cadena SER, Real Madrid have decided they will count on Nico Paz, Endrick, and Víctor Muñoz ahead of the 2026–27 preseason. While the Brazilian is on loan and would not require a fee, they would need to trigger the buy-back clauses for the Argentine, valued at €9 million, and the Spaniard, valued at €8 million. Despite this, their continuity in the squad would not be guaranteed.

Although Endrick, Paz, and Víctor have been shining with their respective teams this season, they will have to prove themselves at Real Madrid, where a final decision will be made on their futures. However, the Argentine arrives established as one of the best players in Serie A, meaning he could directly compete with Thiago Pitarch for a starting spot. Alongside him, the Brazilian could remain in the squad, serving as rotation for Kylian Mbappé or Vinícius Jr.

Víctor Muñoz may find it harder to stay at Real Madrid. He could be a natural replacement for Vinicius Jr. However, coach Álvaro Arbeloa has decided to adjust his lineup, leaving room for only two forwards. Furthermore, the presence of Franco Mastantuono, Rodrygo Goes, and Brahim Díaz could close the door on him. Given this, the Spaniard could leave again, but on loan to control his future.

Nico Paz of Como 1907, Endrick of Olympique De Lyon, and Victor Munoz of Spain.

Nico Paz of Como 1907, Endrick of Olympique De Lyon, and Victor Munoz of Spain.

Real Madrid could make significant changes to their offense

Throughout the 2025–26 season, Real Madrid have struggled to maximize the level of several of their players. Because of this, the potential returns of Víctor Muñoz and Endrick open the door to possible departures. Neither Rodrygo Goes nor Franco Mastantuono have managed to establish themselves as regular starters. In addition, Brahim Díaz and Gonzalo García could also be affected, so the upcoming preseason may open the door to exits.

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As young players, Gonzalo García and Franco Mastantuono could be the most likely to leave Los Blancos, as they still need to prove their potential. With this, Víctor Muñoz and Endrick would gain more space in the rotation. Despite this, the continuity of Álvaro Arbeloa or the arrival of a new coach could reshape all plans. Therefore, the only certainty is that several players will define their future during the next preseason.

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