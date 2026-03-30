Neymar’s 2026 World Cup chances in doubt as Carlo Ancelotti says Brazil squad is ‘quite defined’

Neymar‘s absence from the Brazil squad for the March international window was widely interpreted as one of his last opportunities to force his way back into the national team picture. Now, his dream of featuring at the 2026 World Cup has taken another hit, with head coach Carlo Ancelotti admitting that his squad for the tournament in North America is “quite defined.”

A long-term injury and persistent fitness concerns have kept Neymar out of the Brazil national team since October 2023, and at 34 years old, the Santos forward has made no secret of his desire to feature at the upcoming World Cup. Since Ancelotti took charge in June 2025, the two have spoken, but the Italian manager has consistently pointed to fitness as the reason behind Neymar’s omission from each of his four call-up cycles.

At Monday’s press conference, Ancelotti gave a clear-eyed assessment of where his squad stands heading into the tournament: “I think this period spent here, this past year, was positive; we qualified early. Afterward, in the matches, we conducted many evaluations of players I didn’t know. Today we have a very clear idea; I have the lineup pretty much set for the first (match) and the final list is also quite defined.“

The Italian manager also noted that the friendlies against France and Croatia were intended to test his preferred starting XI, but a series of key injuries, particularly in the backfield, forced him to experiment more than he had planned. With Estevao sidelined through injury, Raphinha picking up a knock during the France match and not being replaced in the squad, and Neymar still not called up, the Santos star faces a steep climb to change Ancelotti’s mind before the roster deadline.

Kylian Mbappe of France greets Carlo Ancelotti, Head Coach of Brazil.

Following the 2-1 defeat to France, Ancelotti nonetheless expressed confidence that Brazil remains on course to compete for a sixth World Cup title, known as the Hexa. “We are on the right path—one very good game, another slightly less so… We obviously have to improve, but we have a very clear idea of what we want to do in the World Cup. We are at a good point on this journey; in this process, we will be prepared for the biggest matches of the World Cup.“

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While FIFA’s official deadline for final rosters is May 30, Brazil national team is expected to announce Brazil’s 26-man squad on May 18. With several teammates and legends having publicly called for Neymar’s inclusion, the Santos forward has fewer than two months to change the coach’s mind.

Danilo, the only name confirmed by Ancelotti

With Brazil set to face Croatia on Tuesday, March 31, Ancelotti will ultimately finalize his World Cup squad having managed just eight matches in charge, with a record of three wins, three defeats and one draw. Of all the players in contention, the Italian manager has publicly confirmed just one name for the final roster: Danilo.

Asked about the veteran defender’s importance to the group, Ancelotti was effusive in his praise: “Danilo is a very important player, not just on the pitch, but also off the pitch. It is certain that Danilo will be in the final list of 26 because I like him. As a character, a personality, and for his game. He can play in every position across the back. Danilo will be among the nine defenders.“

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The former Real Madrid, Manchester City and Juventus full back is currently a fringe player at Flamengo and has featured just twice under Ancelotti, against Paraguay and Tunisia. Yet with two World Cup appearances in 2018 and 2022 and two UEFA Champions League titles to his name, his experience and leadership make him a valued presence in the squad regardless of his playing time.