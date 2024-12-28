Real Madrid’s center-back position has been a recurring issue during the 2024-25 season, leaving coach Carlo Ancelotti searching for solutions amid an injury crisis. With the January transfer window fast approaching, Bournemouth‘s rising star Dean Huijsen has reportedly emerged as a key target for Los Blancos.

The first half of Real Madrid’s season has been marked by significant absences in their defensive line. Key players like David Alaba, Dani Carvajal, and Eder Militao have been sidelined, with Militao and Carvajal ruled out for the remainder of the season. These injuries have forced Ancelotti into frequent improvisation, deploying midfielders and wingers in defensive roles.

The severity of the crisis was on full display in Real Madrid’s recent La Liga clash against Sevilla. Antonio Rudiger was the only natural defender in the starting lineup, flanked by Lucas Vazquez, typically a winger, at right-back, Aurelien Tchouameni as an emergency center-back, and Eduardo Camavinga, a midfielder by trade, covering at left-back.

Dean Huijsen: A short-term fix and long-term investment

Real Madrid is actively addressing their defensive needs, with a focus on both immediate and future reinforcement. In addition to their pursuit of right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool and left-back Alphonso Davies from Bayern Munich, the club is reportedly eyeing Bournemouth’s Dean Huijsen as a versatile and promising addition to their squad.

According to AS, Huijsen’s stellar performances in the Premier League have caught the attention of Real Madrid’s scouting team. Valued at €18M (via Transfermarkt), the Dutch-Spanish center-back has been instrumental in Bournemouth’s impressive campaign, which sees them sitting sixth in the league. Los Blancos may need to offer more to secure the talented defender.

Beyond his potential as an immediate solution, Huijsen aligns with Real Madrid’s broader objective of incorporating more Spanish talent into their squad. Although he initially represented the Netherlands at the youth level, Huijsen recently joined Spain’s U-21 team, where he has already earned six caps.

A rising star backed by Jose Mourinho

Huijsen’s journey to prominence has been notable. After initially choosing Juventus over Real Madrid at 16, he had a brief but impactful stint at Roma during the 2023-24 season under Jose Mourinho. The Portuguese coach was quick to recognize Huijsen’s potential, praising him as one of Europe’s most talented center-backs.

“He is one of the most talented center-backs in Europe. One day, he will become a top player. I have no doubt that he will be one of the best center-backs in the world,” Mourinho remarked during Huijsen’s time at Roma.