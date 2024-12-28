Arsenal faced a significant setback during their Matchday 17 clash against Crystal Palace in the 2024-25 Premier League season, as star winger Bukayo Saka suffered a hamstring injury that sparked widespread concern among fans and teammates. Following Mikel Arteta‘s update on the approximate recovery timeline, Saka himself offered an optimistic message.

On December 21, Arsenal traveled to Selhurst Park after a hard-fought 3-2 win in the Carabao Cup midweek. However, the mood quickly shifted when Saka pulled up clutching his right hamstring during a sprint for a long pass from Martin Odegaard. Unable to continue, the 23-year-old was substituted in the 24th minute, leaving the team and fans worried about the severity of the injury.

A week later, Saka provided a positive update. “The majority see obstacles, but few see the opportunities. Recovery has begun and I’m coming back stronger! Thank you all for your messages,” Saka posted on his Instagram account after the successful surgery.

Saka has been Arsenal’s standout performer this season, consistently delivering in critical moments. Across the Premier League and UEFA Champions League, he has played 24 matches, scoring nine goals and providing 13 assists, cementing his place as one of the team’s key attacking threats.

Arteta outlines an extended recovery period

Under Mikel Arteta’s tenure, Arsenal has experienced a resurgence, built on young stars like Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli, and Saka. However, the loss of Saka for an extended period is a major blow in their title pursuit.

In a press conference on Friday, Arteta shared a somber timeline for Saka’s return: “I prefer to leave it to the doctor or himself. But yes, Bukayo had a procedure and everything went well, but unfortunately he will be out for many, many weeks. I said many weeks, so I think it will be more than two months. I don’t know exactly how much longer.

“It will depend on how the scar tissue starts to heal, the first week or so, the mobility of that. Let’s see, it’s very difficult to say,” the coach admitted, rising concern about the comeback of the player, that might take at least until February to return.

Arteta also expressed faith in the team’s ability to adapt: “We have to rely on the team, that is our strength, we are a team of players who can score 20-30 goals together.”

Saka’s absence comes during a critical point in Arsenal’s campaign. The Gunners sit second in the league, six points behind leaders Liverpool, and have already endured challenges this season, including injuries to captain Martin Odegaard, which coincided with defeats against Bournemouth and Newcastle.

As Arsenal prepares for the January transfer window, it remains to be seen whether the club will move to reinforce their squad to compensate for Saka’s absence, or rely on internal solutions to maintain their title push. Arteta already tried with Martinelli in the right wing, but he’s still far from convincing the Spanish boss.