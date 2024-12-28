Chelsea have been one of the surprise packages in the 2024-25 Premier League season, with new coach Enzo Maresca quickly assembling a competitive side in less than six months. As they aim to elevate their squad to the next level, reports suggest that Chelsea are preparing a three-player swap deal, plus cash, to secure Inter Milan’s star forward Lautaro Martinez.

One of Chelsea’s key issues this season has been the lack of a consistent striker to lead the line. La Masia graduate Marc Guiu has struggled to make an impact, while starting No. 9 Nicolas Jackson offers versatility due to his pace but lacks the physical presence and link-up play Maresca demands from his frontman.

According to Argentine outlet El Grafico, Chelsea are prepared to offer Inter three players—Carney Chukwuemeka, Benoit Badiashile, and Mykhailo Mudryk—along with a cash sum to tempt the Italian club into parting with their talisman Lautaro Martinez.

The three Chelsea players are in a difficult situation at London. Chukwuemeka is reportedly seeking an exit due to limited playing opportunities, while Badiashile has found himself relegated to a backup role in Maresca’s setup. Mudryk’s inclusion is more complex, as the Ukrainian winger is currently serving a ban after testing positive in a routine drugs test.

Team coach Maresca seems to be looking for a striker in the transfer market, to the point that he highly praised Ipswich Town star Liam Delap, who coached at Manchester City. “Working hard off the ball, on the ball he understands the game and he can score goals. Because of his age, I think he can be an important player for England,” said about the striker, hinting at some important features he looks in a striker.

Inter’s reluctance to sell Martinez

Since joining Inter Milan in 2018, Lautaro Martinez has cemented his place as one of the most prolific strikers in world football. His performances last season earned him a seventh-place finish in the Ballon d’Or voting, following a standout 2023-24 campaign where he helped Inter win Serie A and lifted the Copa America with Argentina.

However, the current season has seen a dip in his form. Martinez has managed just one goal in six UEFA Champions League appearances and six goals in 15 Serie A matches—significantly lower than the 24 goals he netted in 33 league games last season, where he was the top goal scorer.

Despite this decline, persuading Inter to sell Martinez will require more than Chelsea’s current offer. The Italian club is reluctant to part ways with their captain, who remains central to their project despite recent financial challenges to sign players. For Martinez himself, he has settled comfortably in Italy, making a move away from his comfort zone less likely.